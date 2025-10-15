Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 26-Year-Old Actress Duped Of ₹6.5 Lakh In Online Scam; FIR Registered At Oshiwara Police Station

Oshiwara Police probe ₹6.5 lakh online scam where a Jogeshwari-based actress was duped by fake Airtel and Delhi Police callers | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 26-year-old actress from Jogeshwari, identified as Deb Chandima Arun Singharoy, has filed a complaint with Oshiwara Police after being cheated of ₹6.5 lakh in a sophisticated online scam.

The accused, posing as representatives from Airtel’s customer care and the Delhi Police, allegedly tricked her into transferring money under the pretext of verifying her SIM card and investigating suspicious transactions.

Scammers Impersonate Airtel Executives and Police Officers

According to the FIR, the complainant, who has been living in Mumbai for the past five months, received a call on October 13, 2025, around 9:50 a.m. from an unknown number.

The caller claimed to be from Airtel’s customer service and told her that her SIM card would be blocked due to “illegal activities” linked to her number. The call was then “transferred” to another mobile number, where a man pretending to be a police officer appeared on a video call wearing a uniform.

Fake Supreme Court Documents Used to Intimidate Victim

The impostor told the actress that her Aadhaar card verification was required and asked her to sit alone with the ID during the video call. He then sent her multiple fake documents allegedly issued by the Supreme Court, including a forged order showing that her bank accounts were frozen.

He further accused her of being involved in suspicious financial transactions through various bank accounts and demanded that she pay ₹6,50,000 to avoid legal action.

Victim Transfers Money Out of Fear of Arrest

Fearing arrest and passport seizure, the victim transferred ₹6.5 lakh via RTGS from her account to Bank account in the name of Suklal Dhangad. After realizing she had been conned, she checked the number on a caller identification app, which flagged it as a scam.

Police Register Case and Begin Investigation

The victim immediately reported the incident to the Cyber Helpline (1930) and later approached the Oshiwara Police Station, where a formal complaint was registered. Police have initiated an investigation into the fraud and are tracing the individuals behind the fake Delhi Police and Airtel identities.

Authorities Urge Caution Against Online Scams

Authorities have once again urged citizens to be cautious of such online scams and to verify any calls claiming to be from government agencies or telecom companies before sharing personal or financial information.

