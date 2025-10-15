 Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 30-Year-Old Labourer Duped Of ₹4.59 Lakh In Facebook Scam; Santacruz Police Launch Investigation
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 30-Year-Old Labourer Duped Of ₹4.59 Lakh In Facebook Scam; Santacruz Police Launch Investigation

A 30-year-old labourer from Santacruz (East) was allegedly cheated of ₹4.59 lakh by cyber fraudsters who impersonated his friend on Facebook. The victim, identified as Ramlakhan Ramsinghasan Nishad, has lodged a complaint with the Santacruz Police.

Poonam Apraj
Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
Santacruz Police launch probe after local labourer loses ₹4.59 lakh to Facebook impersonation fraud | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 30-year-old labourer from Santacruz (East) was allegedly cheated of ₹4.59 lakh by cyber fraudsters who impersonated his friend on Facebook. The victim, identified as Ramlakhan Ramsinghasan Nishad, has lodged a complaint with the Santacruz Police.

Victim Believed He Was Helping His Friend in Trouble

According to the complaint, Nishad, originally from Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, currently resides in the Hanuman Tekdi area of Santacruz (East) and earns his living as a painter. His friend, Manish Nishad, has been working in Dubai for the past eight years.

Fraudsters Impersonate Friend via Facebook Message

On October 14, around 11:30 a.m., Ramlakhan received a message from a Facebook account named Manish Oki. The sender claimed to be his friend Manish and told him he was transferring ₹4.8 lakh to be handed over to someone in their village.

A short while later, another message claimed that due to an error in the passport, the sender had been detained by the Crime Branch, instructing Ramlakhan to contact a person named Kiran Agent.

Victim Transfers Money to Multiple Accounts

The accused then shared a mobile number under the name Kiran Agent and directed Nishad to transfer money into multiple bank accounts. Believing the messages to be genuine, Nishad transferred a total of ₹4,59,999 through his and acquaintances’ bank accounts and UPI IDs.

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud Case: Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Duping Vashi Firm Of ₹45.5 Lakh By...
article-image

However, when he later failed to contact the sender, Nishad realized he had been duped. Following the complaint, the Santacruz Police have launched an investigation into the matter and are tracing the fraudsters involved in the cyber scam.

