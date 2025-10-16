Igatpuri Fake Call Centre Probe: 3 IG-Rank Officers Allegedly Involved In Multi-Million Dollar Call Centre Network; Lavish Gifts, Foreign Trips Under Lens (FPJ Exclusive)

Igatpuri Fake Call Centre Probe: 3 IG-Rank Officers Allegedly Involved In Multi-Million Dollar Call Centre Network; Lavish Gifts, Foreign Trips Under Lens |

Mumbai: Investigations into the fake call centre network dismantled in Igatpuri on August 8 have uncovered the alleged pivotal involvement of three Inspector General (IG)-rank officers in facilitating the illegal operations across Maharashtra. The CBI Investigations reveal that of the a three IG-rank officers, two of whom share close family and business ties with their children being business partners. It is also learnt that a company jointly owned by the daughter of one of the officers and the son of another officer is engaged in the sale of home appliances and automobile repair. This one of the companies which is under the CBI's scanner. The call centres were selling sex pills, drugs under ayurvedic names and fake Amazon gift cards and credit cards.

Investigators revealed that two key IG officers were transferred simultaneously during the statewide reshuffle of 58 IPS officers on January 31, 2024. One was earlier posted in Thane as and the other in the Kokan Range, overseeing five coastal and inland districts (Palghar, Thane Rural, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg). Both officers are alleged to have facilitated the operation of multiple fake call centres across the Thane region, Khalapur, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad.

Central agency sources said between 2021 and 2024, these two IG officers, along with a Superintendent of Police (SP) from Raigad, an Additional SP (ASP), and a Deputy SP (DYSP), maintained links with the fake call center operators through a middleman. The middleman, who also acted as a police informer, allegedly extended lavish perks, including luxury watches, gold jewellery, and international holiday trips as well as grand functions for the officers and their family members and relatives in exchange for ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of the illegal call centres.

The CBI probe further revealed that three call centres operating in Khalapur and Alibag were part of the same network busted in Igatpuri on August 8. The investigation revealed that the masterminds were one Vishal Yadav, who has been arrested and Sandeep Singh aka Sandy who is absconding.

Sources indicated that the then Konkan Range officer had constituted a special squad ostensibly for crime control; however, allegations suggest that one of the officers of this squad was in fact providing security to the call centres and was paid Rs 20 lakhs per month, a part of which was shared with an IG. The second IG-rank officer posted in Nashik, is alleged to have received his personal cut directly from Sandeep Singh. Officials claim that the ASP overseeing ground-level protection reportedly receiving between Rs 20 - 25 lakh, while the SP allegedly received around Rs 25 lakh. Tensions reportedly arose when the SP demanded a higher sum for protection money.

In August 2024, an SP-led team, supported by the local Crime Branch, raided the Alibag unit at Nature’s Edge Resort, arresting 33 individuals, including fake call center kingpin Sandeep Singh. The accused allegedly defrauded U.S. citizens by posing as representatives of a pharmaceutical company, offering banned sexual stimulation drugs, and instructing victims to purchase gift cards. The funds were allegedly routed through hawala channels to the main operator, Rohit Butane. Authorities seized 32 computers, 55 mobile phones, five vehicles, and other equipment valued at approximately Rs 85.45 lakh and subsequently shut down the Alibag unit.

The central agency investigations alleged that a middleman attempted to mediate the issue between the operators and police, but the then SP reportedly refused to settle. The network led by Vishal Yadav and Sandeep Singh was not allowed to resume full operations in Alibaug. Sources indicated that the SP had been demanding a “handsome” increase in protection money for an extended period, and disagreements over the amount ultimately led to the shutdown of the call centre operations. Following this, at the SP’s directive, a new criminal cadre allegedly replaced Singh and Yadav’s network, reportedly setting up a fresh fake call centre in the same area, with each member purportedly earning between Rs 40–50 lakh per month through illegal means.

The Free Press Journal reached out to the SP for his comments, but he remained unresponsive to both calls and messages.

Sources further reveal that following the transfer of the two IG officers, the SP was also moved following a larger reshuffle involving 21 IPS officers in May 2025, after completing a tenure of approximately 2 years and 7 months. Using the influence of the IG officers, the SP reportedly secured a posting in western Maharashtra following which the calls centres were shifted in his jurisdiction.

The third IG officer is also under scrutiny. Sources indicate that he has alleged connections to the previous corruption and commission network, though investigators are yet to determine the full extent of his involvement.

