Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud Case: Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Duping Vashi Firm Of ₹45.5 Lakh By Impersonating Owner On WhatsApp

Vashi Police arrest Madhya Pradesh man for duping Navi Mumbai construction firm of ₹45.5 lakh via WhatsApp fraud | FPJ Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Vashi Police have arrested a 26-year-old cyber fraudster from Madhya Pradesh for duping a Navi Mumbai-based construction firm of Rs 45.5 lakh by impersonating its owner on WhatsApp. The arrested accused, identified as Saurabh Omkar Sharma, was nabbed from Silwani in Raisen district following a coordinated operation.

Fraudsters Impersonated Business Owner On WhatsApp

According to police, the fraud took place in July at the office of Shri Sai Developers in Sector 17, Vashi, when the company’s owner, Abhishek Sharma, was abroad.

Taking advantage of his absence, a cyber gang posed as Sharma and contacted the company’s accountant on WhatsApp, claiming to be using a new number. Under the pretext of making payments to suppliers, the fraudster sent multiple bank account details and instructed the accountant to transfer funds.

Rs 45.5 Lakh Transferred To Fake Accounts

Believing the messages to be genuine, the accountant transferred a total of Rs 45.5 lakh from the company’s account to various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. The scam came to light when the accountant later contacted the real Abhishek Sharma on his original number and discovered that no such instructions had been given.

Police Track Accused Using Digital Footprints

Based on the complaint, Vashi Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and the Information Technology Act. During the investigation, it was found that Rs 7 lakh from the defrauded amount had been deposited into a bank account belonging to Saurabh Sharma, who had withdrawn the money through cheques and ATMs.

Accused Arrested From Madhya Pradesh

A team led by Assistant Police Inspector Yogesh Bhosale, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar, traced the suspect’s location using technical surveillance and arrested him from Silwani on October 13.

Also Watch:

“By tracking digital footprints and bank transactions, we managed to locate the accused in Madhya Pradesh. Efforts are now underway to trace other members of the fraud network,” said the officer.

Probe Underway To Identify Other Gang Members

Police said Sharma’s interrogation is expected to reveal details about the other suspects and how the gang coordinated the high-value cyber fraud.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/