 Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Used Wife As Front To Launder Crores, She Received Upto ₹95 Lakh Monthly Without Doing Work
Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Used Wife As Front To Launder Crores, She Received Upto ₹95 Lakh Monthly Without Doing Work

In a startling finding, it has come to fore that former Vasai-Virar civic chief Anil Pawar made his wife and co-accused, Bharti, heads in several firms, setting up her as a front to launder crime proceeds, said the ED.

Charul Shah Joshi Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
ED alleges Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar used wife Bharti as front for laundering crores | FilePhoto

Mumbai: In a startling finding, it has come to fore that former Vasai-Virar civic chief Anil Pawar made his wife and co-accused, Bharti, heads in several firms, setting up her as a front to launder crime proceeds, said the ED.

Despite being a housewife, Bharti admitted that she received monthly salaries in the range of Rs 75 lakh to Rs 95 lakh monthly from various firms despite knowing nothing or very little about the nature of work, the ED underlined. Besides, she conceded that her annual agricultural income stood between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh, it added.

Systematic Laundering Scheme

The agency claimed that wherever Pawar was transferred, there was a person who would help the couple in creation of new entities, routing of cash flow via these firms and laundering crime proceeds in the form of remuneration, profit or salary.

Firms Involved in Alleged Money Laundering

Bharti was either a partner, director, shareholder or proprietor in firms, including M/s Shrutika Enterprises in Thane, M/s BSR realty in Nashik, M/s Janardan Agro in Satara, M/s Bharati Anil Pawar (proprietorship), M/s Anmol builder and M/s Triquetra Constrotech LLP.

Salaries Drawn Without Work

As per the agency, Bharti admitted receiving Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per month from BSR realty, Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh from Janardhan Agro, Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh from Shrutika enterprises. The ED said that she drew the fat salaries without doing any work.

Lack of Knowledge About Companies

During the questioning, Bharti allegedly failed to give even basic details of these companies. In the case of BSR realty, it was revealed that she had no skill or experience in the realty business. Similarly, in the case of Janardhan Agro, Bharti just knew that it sold agricultural products. She had no knowledge how many people worked there in Shrutika enterprises or how it functioned, said the ED.

