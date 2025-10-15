 Bombay HC Asks Prosecution To Verify Shilpa Shetty’s Family Background After Plea To Travel Abroad
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Asks Prosecution To Verify Shilpa Shetty’s Family Background After Plea To Travel Abroad

Bombay HC Asks Prosecution To Verify Shilpa Shetty’s Family Background After Plea To Travel Abroad

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the prosecution to take instructions regarding the family background of actor Shilpa Shetty after she filed an affidavit stating that only her son and she would travel to Los Angeles between October 22 and 27 for a business assignment.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 04:37 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court seeks prosecution’s verification of Shilpa Shetty’s family background after her travel plea | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the prosecution to take instructions regarding the family background of actor Shilpa Shetty after she filed an affidavit stating that only her son and she would travel to Los Angeles between October 22 and 27 for a business assignment. Her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, along with their daughter and mother, would remain in Mumbai.

Couple Challenges Look Out Circular

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad was hearing the couple’s petition challenging the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The LOC was issued at the request of the EOW in connection with a cheating case filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that between 2015 and 2023, the couple induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, but misused the funds for personal purposes.

FPJ Shorts
Diwali 2025: Vashi's Inorbit Mall Celebrates With ‘Reflections Of Joy’ Featuring Art, Light, Workshops & Performances
Diwali 2025: Vashi's Inorbit Mall Celebrates With ‘Reflections Of Joy’ Featuring Art, Light, Workshops & Performances
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Brutal Stray Dog Attack On Her Way To School In Hapur
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Brutal Stray Dog Attack On Her Way To School In Hapur
Allahabad HC Orders Mahakumbh Mela Officer To Decide Compensation For Widow Of Stampede Victim; Rebukes Farrukhabad SP For Threatening Petitioner
Allahabad HC Orders Mahakumbh Mela Officer To Decide Compensation For Widow Of Stampede Victim; Rebukes Farrukhabad SP For Threatening Petitioner
Mumbaikars Warn Authorities About Protests To Save Over 700 Trees Proposed To Be Cut For MMRDA's ₹2,682 Crore Elevated Road From Ghatkopar To Thane
Mumbaikars Warn Authorities About Protests To Save Over 700 Trees Proposed To Be Cut For MMRDA's ₹2,682 Crore Elevated Road From Ghatkopar To Thane

Court Earlier Directed ₹60 Crore Deposit for Travel

During an earlier hearing, the bench had directed the couple to deposit Rs 60 crore — the amount allegedly involved in the fraud — if they wanted permission to travel abroad, observing that no “leisure travel” would be allowed while an investigation was pending.

Shetty Seeks Permission for Business Trip

On Tuesday, Shetty’s advocate Niranjan Mundargi informed the court that Shetty needed to travel to Los Angeles for a professional shoot scheduled for October 23 and would return on October 27. “If I execute the agreement and don’t travel, I will have to pay. I can’t sign the agreement unless I get permission from the court,” he submitted, clarifying that only Shetty and her son would travel.

Complainant Questions Change in Travel Purpose

The complainant’s counsel, however, argued that the couple had initially sought permission for a three-month leisure trip, which was later changed to a “business visit” after the court’s directions.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Raj Kundra Cites Demonetisation For Major Business Losses; EOW Records Shilpa Shetty's Statement In...
article-image

No Allegations Against Shetty, Says Defence

Mundargi pointed out that the complaint was against Kundra and there were no specific allegations against Shetty.

Matter Adjourned for Thursday

The bench has now posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday, directing the prosecution to take instructions and report back.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diwali 2025: Vashi's Inorbit Mall Celebrates With ‘Reflections Of Joy’ Featuring Art, Light,...

Diwali 2025: Vashi's Inorbit Mall Celebrates With ‘Reflections Of Joy’ Featuring Art, Light,...

Mumbaikars Warn Authorities About Protests To Save Over 700 Trees Proposed To Be Cut For MMRDA's...

Mumbaikars Warn Authorities About Protests To Save Over 700 Trees Proposed To Be Cut For MMRDA's...

Bombay HC Issues Notice To Maharashtra Govt On Plea Challenging US Citizen’s Arrest In Alleged...

Bombay HC Issues Notice To Maharashtra Govt On Plea Challenging US Citizen’s Arrest In Alleged...

Bombay HC Asks Prosecution To Verify Shilpa Shetty’s Family Background After Plea To Travel Abroad

Bombay HC Asks Prosecution To Verify Shilpa Shetty’s Family Background After Plea To Travel Abroad

Bombay HC Quashes Maharashtra Govt’s Acquisition Of NESCO’s Goregaon Land, Terms Action...

Bombay HC Quashes Maharashtra Govt’s Acquisition Of NESCO’s Goregaon Land, Terms Action...