Bombay HC Asks Prosecution To Verify Shilpa Shetty’s Family Background After Plea To Travel Abroad

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the prosecution to take instructions regarding the family background of actor Shilpa Shetty after she filed an affidavit stating that only her son and she would travel to Los Angeles between October 22 and 27 for a business assignment. Her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, along with their daughter and mother, would remain in Mumbai.

Couple Challenges Look Out Circular

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad was hearing the couple’s petition challenging the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The LOC was issued at the request of the EOW in connection with a cheating case filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that between 2015 and 2023, the couple induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, but misused the funds for personal purposes.

Court Earlier Directed ₹60 Crore Deposit for Travel

During an earlier hearing, the bench had directed the couple to deposit Rs 60 crore — the amount allegedly involved in the fraud — if they wanted permission to travel abroad, observing that no “leisure travel” would be allowed while an investigation was pending.

Shetty Seeks Permission for Business Trip

On Tuesday, Shetty’s advocate Niranjan Mundargi informed the court that Shetty needed to travel to Los Angeles for a professional shoot scheduled for October 23 and would return on October 27. “If I execute the agreement and don’t travel, I will have to pay. I can’t sign the agreement unless I get permission from the court,” he submitted, clarifying that only Shetty and her son would travel.

Complainant Questions Change in Travel Purpose

The complainant’s counsel, however, argued that the couple had initially sought permission for a three-month leisure trip, which was later changed to a “business visit” after the court’s directions.

No Allegations Against Shetty, Says Defence

Mundargi pointed out that the complaint was against Kundra and there were no specific allegations against Shetty.

Matter Adjourned for Thursday

The bench has now posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday, directing the prosecution to take instructions and report back.

