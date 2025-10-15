 Diwali 2025: Vashi's Inorbit Mall Celebrates With ‘Reflections Of Joy’ Featuring Art, Light, Workshops & Performances
Inorbit Mall Vashi has redefined the festive spirit this Diwali with Reflections of Joy — a month-long celebration blending art, light, and community. Running from October 1 to 26, the event turns the mall into a radiant canvas of installations, workshops, and live performances.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 05:16 AM IST
article-image
Inorbit Mall Vashi transforms into a festive wonderland with ‘Reflections of Joy’ for Diwali | File Photo

Dazzling Décor And Experiential Zones For Visitors

Visitors are greeted by dazzling outdoor décor and three experiential zones. The Infinity Mirror Room offers a world of endless reflections and glowing chandeliers, while The Firecracker Zone immerses guests in a colorful projection display reminiscent of Diwali fireworks.

Creative Workshops Scheduled Throughout October

Beyond the visuals, the mall has lined up creative workshops such as Japanese Lantern Making (Oct 11), Scented Candle Crafting (Oct 12), Metallic Mandala Art (Oct 16), and Mirror Mosaic Art (Oct 17), ending with Fluid Art Candle Holders (Oct 24).

Cultural Performances Enhance Festive Atmosphere

Cultural performances include a Fusion Instrumental Evening (Oct 18), a Fusion Dance Show (Oct 19), a Live Band (Oct 25), and a Puppet Show (Oct 26). In-mall photographers will also capture and gift instant festive portraits to visitors on select dates.

