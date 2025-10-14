 Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Shine With Millions Of Lamps And International Cultural Extravaganza
As the sacred city of Ayodhya gears up for the Deepotsav 2025 festival, the Saryu river is set to glimmer with a million lamps- each flame whispering the tale of Lord Ram’s eternal dharma. Amid the golden glow of Deepotsav 2025, Ayodhya will transform into a celestial amphitheatre where nations unite in devotion, and the Ramayana speaks in many tongues but one spirit.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
International Ramlila to Mark Ninth Edition

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the ninth edition of Deepotsav marks a historic celebration—an International Ramlila featuring artists from Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. This grand confluence of cultures reaffirms Ayodhya’s emergence as a global center of spiritual and cultural tourism.

90 Global Artists to Bring Shri Ram’s Epic to Life

A total of 90 international artists will breathe life into the epic of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, blending their native art forms with India’s timeless heritage.

• Russia: Fifteen artists will stage the Swayamvara of Ram and Sita, merging traditional Russian theatrical elegance with Indian mythic grace.

• Thailand: Ten performers will enact the dramatic encounters of Shurpanakha, Maricha, and the climactic Ram–Ravana battle, using their signature classical dance-drama style.

• Indonesia: Ten artists will present the burning of Lanka and Ram’s return to Ayodhya, portraying the triumph of virtue in a visually enthralling manner.

• Nepal: Thirty-three artists will depict Laxman’s display of valor, offering a fresh perspective beyond Sita-centric narratives and deepening Indo-Nepal cultural ties.

• Sri Lanka: Twenty-two performers, including two already in Ayodhya, will stage Ravaneshwara on Rameshwar soil, reflecting the island’s enduring reverence for Ravana as a divine being.

Event Duration and Cultural Objective

According to Ashutosh Dwivedi, Advisor and Special Officer of the Ayodhya International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute, the international Ramlila will be held from October 17 to 20. Its aim, he said, is not only to preserve the sacred tradition of Ramlila but also to showcase global cultural harmony rooted in Indian values.

A Spectacle of Devotion, Art, and Unity

Amid the radiance of 56 ghats and temples illuminated by millions of diyas, the performances will offer an unforgettable spectacle—where devotion, art, and unity merge.

Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt To Explore 'Cow Tourism' To Boost Rural Economy In UP
article-image

Traditional costumes, intricate set designs, and the resonance of global voices retelling India’s eternal epic will make Deepotsav 2025 a moment of living heritage—one that celebrates Ayodhya as the soul of a luminous, culturally united world.

