'I Don’t Trust People In Uniform': Azam Khan Rejects State-Provided Security

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has refused the 'Y' category security offered by the state government, stating he will not accept it without a written official order.

Khan expressed deep skepticism, mockingly saying, "I am a chicken-thief, a goat-thief, and I have a 21-year sentence, so how am I getting security? I don't trust the people in uniform." He demanded to know why he was given only 'Y' security when his political rivals, some being first-time MLAs, have Z-category protection with Central Force commandos.

Khan emphasized that the lack of official documentation makes him question the credibility of the security detail.

He also highlighted his poor financial condition, noting that he currently cannot even afford a car for the security personnel to sit in. He concluded with a sarcastic remark that if an incident were to happen, the Assembly would only express condolences, saying he "was a good man."