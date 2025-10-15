 Allahabad HC Orders Mahakumbh Mela Officer To Decide Compensation For Widow Of Stampede Victim; Rebukes Farrukhabad SP For Threatening Petitioner
The Allahabad High Court has directed the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela Officer to decide on compensation for the widow of stampede victim Mohanlal Ahirwar. The 2025 Mahakumbh stampede on January 29 killed 30 people. The UP government had announced ₹25 lakh for each victim's family.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 05:03 AM IST
article-image
Allahabad High Court directs Mela Officer to decide widow’s compensation and rebukes Farrukhabad SP for threatening petitioner | File Photo

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela Officer to decide on compensation for the widow of stampede victim Mohanlal Ahirwar.

Ramkali Bai, the petitioner, stated that despite having her husband's death certificate, she has received no aid. The court ordered her to appear before the Mela Officer on October 30 with all documents and mandated a lawful decision by November 13.

The 2025 Mahakumbh stampede on January 29 killed 30 people. The UP government had announced ₹25 lakh for each victim's family.

SP's detention ordered for threatening petitioner

The Allahabad High Court severely reprimanded Farrukhabad SP Aarti Singh after hearing a habeas corpus petition alleging she intimidated the petitioner and illegally detained two family members for a week. Justice J.J. Munir initially ordered the SP to be taken into custody, though the order was later modified upon the lawyer's plea.

The Court explicitly forbade any police contact, threats, or harassment toward the petitioner, Preeti Yadav. The bench noted that the police had allegedly coerced the petitioner's relatives into signing a paper claiming they had no complaint.

The Court, treating the matter as a prima facie contempt, demanded the SP remain in Prayagraj until noon on Wednesday, October 15, to file her affidavit and explain her conduct, which included an alleged police attack on the residence of the lawyer handling the case.

