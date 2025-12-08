 Uttar Pradesh: 4-Month-Old Infant Dragged Away By Wolves In Bahraich; Search Underway
Uttar Pradesh: 4-Month-Old Infant Dragged Away By Wolves In Bahraich; Search Underway

A four-month-old infant was reportedly dragged away by wolves in Bahraich’s Mallahan Purwa village early Monday, prompting an urgent search by forest teams. The region has seen rising wolf attacks, with 10 deaths and 32 injuries reported. Officials have killed some wolves and intensified surveillance as efforts continue to track and neutralise the remaining animals.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: 4-Month-Old Infant Dragged Away By Wolves In Bahraich; Search Underway | X @Weir_Jack (Representative Image)

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A tragic incident unfolded early on Monday in Bahraich's Mallahan Purwa village, where a four-month-old infant was reportedly taken away by wolves.

According to Bahraich Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav, the incident was reported at around 1:30 AM when Subhash, son of Santosh, was allegedly dragged away from near the family's hut. Forest teams rushed to the spot and launched an immediate search operation, but the child could not be located despite intensive efforts.

The DFO stated that search teams have now expanded operations to surrounding areas in the hope of finding the missing infant. He added that the department is working on identifying and tracking the wild animal involved. "We will find the animal soon and kill it," said Yadav, noting that the region has witnessed several similar attacks in recent months.

Sharing alarming statistics, the DFO confirmed that the area has recorded 10 casualties so far, with 32 people injured. "Till date, there have been 10 casualties, and 32 have been injured," he said. Forest officials have also killed four wolves believed to be involved in previous attacks. Continuous patrolling and surveillance have been intensified as residents remain fearful.

Earlier in October, the forest official neutralised a man-eating wolf in Bahraich's Kaiserganj area. The man-eating wolf had attacked over 25 people before being neutralised. Forest conservator of Devipatan division, Dr Sammaran, stated that two of four attacking wolves have been neutralised and the teams are searching for the remaining two, out of which one is injured.

Speaking to the media, he had said, "We neutralised a wolf which had attacked humans. In total, there were four wolves, of which two have been neutralised, one is injured and missing, and one remains. We use thermal drones to track these wolves. We have a total of 5 teams, including those with tranquillisers and nets. On 27th September, the CM visited Bahraich to review the situation. He had ordered us to capture or neutralise the wolves. We always first try to tranquilise and capture the animal. If this fails, we kill the animal."

