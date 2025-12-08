 Top Maoist Leader Ramdher Majji, With ₹1-Crore Bounty On His Head, Surrenders With 11 Others In Chhattisgarh
Twelve Maoists, including top CCM leader Ramdher Majji — who carried a ₹1 crore bounty — surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh Chhuikhadan Gandai district. The group, armed with rifles including AK-47s, included senior commanders and six women cadres. Officials say the surrender is a major setback to the Maoist network in the MMC zone and may encourage more rebels to give up arms.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Raipur: In a major breakthrough for security forces, 12 Naxalites, including the dreaded CCM Ramdher Majji, surrendered before police authorities in Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh Chhuikhadan Gandai district.

The surrender took place at Bakarkatta police station, marking a significant setback for the Maoist movement in the MMC (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh) zone.

Ramdher Majji, who carried a reward of Rs one crore on his head, was considered one of the most formidable challenges for police forces across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh.

Majji, a CC (Central Committee) member active in the MMC zone, arrived with his divisional committee members and laid down arms, including an AK-47 rifle. Alongside him, ACM Ramsingh Dada and ACM Sukesh Pottam also surrendered, handing over their weapons.

The police confirmed the recovery of a cache of arms, including AK-47s, INSAS rifles, SLRs, .303 rifles, and 0.30 carbines. Among those who surrendered were six women cadres, highlighting the deep involvement of women in the Maoist ranks.

The list includes Lakshmi, Sheela, Yogita, Kavita, and Sagar, along with DVCM (divisional committee member) Lalita and DVCM Janaki. Other prominent names include DVCM Chandu Usendi and DVCM Prem.

Their surrender, officials said, has dealt a crippling blow to the Maoist network in the region.

Police sources revealed that the group had been active in the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh special zonal committee area, designing operations and posing a constant threat to law enforcement.

The surrender of Ramdher Majji, in particular, is being hailed as a turning point, with senior officials suggesting that the MMC zone has virtually collapsed following his decision to abandon arms.

The Maoists, long entrenched in forested belts and remote districts, have been under increasing pressure from coordinated security operations. The surrender of such high-ranking cadres -- CCM, DVCM, ACM (Area Committee Member), and PM (party member) members -- underscores the success of intensified campaigns and outreach programmes aimed at weakening the insurgency.

Authorities believe this development will encourage more Maoists to follow suit, reducing violence and restoring peace in affected regions.

For now, the surrender of Ramdher Majji and his associates stands as one of the most significant blows to Maoist influence in recent years, signalling the near dismantling of the MMC zone’s operational structure.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

