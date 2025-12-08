 Mumbai: After Rapido, FIR Filed Against Directors Of Ola For Illegal Bike-Taxi Operations
Mumbai police have registered a case against directors of Ola for allegedly operating bike-taxi services in the city without a licence, following similar action against Rapido. Based on an RTO complaint, the FIR cites violations of the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act, alleging illegal operations, safety rule breaches, and failure to verify driver credentials while earning financial gains.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: After Rapido, FIR Filed Against Directors Of Ola For Illegal Bike-Taxi Operations | File Pic

Mumbai: After FIRs registered against the directors of The Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd (Rapido) in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the Amboli police have now filed a case against directors of Ola company for allegedly operating bike-taxi services illegally within Mumbai city without a licence or permission from the Maharashtra State Government or the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

The case was registered on December 5 based on a complaint received from the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The Free Press Journal contacted both companies; however, the management of Ola and Rapido has not yet responded. The RTO took action against the two-wheelers of both companies between November 11 and December 3 in Andheri West.

