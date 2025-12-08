Mumbai: After Rapido, FIR Filed Against Directors Of Ola For Illegal Bike-Taxi Operations | File Pic

Mumbai: After FIRs registered against the directors of The Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd (Rapido) in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the Amboli police have now filed a case against directors of Ola company for allegedly operating bike-taxi services illegally within Mumbai city without a licence or permission from the Maharashtra State Government or the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

The case was registered on December 5 based on a complaint received from the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The Free Press Journal contacted both companies; however, the management of Ola and Rapido has not yet responded. The RTO took action against the two-wheelers of both companies between November 11 and December 3 in Andheri West.

Babu Teli, 36, a Motor Vehicle Inspector with the RTO, filed a complaint and the case was filed under Sections 318(3) (cheating) and 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66, 93, 192(A), 193 and 197 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

According to the FIR, both Rapido and Ola have not received any permission from the government and were operating their vehicles via mobile applications, facilitating passenger transport without the requisite approvals and allegedly earning financial gains. The FIR further stated that both companies were risking passengers’ lives by conducting illegal transportation on two-wheelers. It also noted that the companies did not verify the drivers’ character certificates and failed to follow safety rules.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/