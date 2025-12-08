 Thane Traffic Advisory: Overnight Road Diversions Announced On Ghodbunder Road From December 12-14 | Check Alternate Routes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Traffic Advisory: Overnight Road Diversions Announced On Ghodbunder Road From December 12-14 | Check Alternate Routes

Thane Traffic Advisory: Overnight Road Diversions Announced On Ghodbunder Road From December 12-14 | Check Alternate Routes

In an official notification, the Thane Police stated that the traffic control notification will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridor, oxygen gas vehicles and other essential service vehicles. The Public Works Department (PWD) and Thane Municipal Corporation will be carrying out the road work from 00:01 hours on 12 December 2025 to 23:59 hours on 14 December.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

Thane: The Thane Police has announced overnight traffic diversion on Thane-Ghodbunder State Highway 84 for D.B.M and mastic work on the road between Gaimukh Nirakendra, Kajupada and Fountain Hotel. The Public Works Department (PWD) and Thane Municipal Corporation will be carrying out the road work from 00:01 hours on 12 December 2025 to 23:59 hours on 14 December 2025.

In its official notification, The Thane Police wrote, "The traffic control notification will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridor, oxygen gas vehicles and other essential service vehicles."

Read Also
Thane To Face 30% Water Cut From December 9 After Major Pipeline Break At Kalyan Phata; Check If...
article-image

Know the List Of Roads Closed and Alternate Routes

- All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbai and Thane will be 'closed' at Y Junction and Kapurbawdi Junction. Alternate Route: a) All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbai, Thane can proceed straight to the desired destination via Nashik Road from this Y-junction via Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli, Anjurphata. b) All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbai, Thane will take a right turn near Kapurbawadi Junction and proceed to the desired destination via Kasheli, Ajurphata.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect Accidental Fall
Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect Accidental Fall
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Will Virat Kohli Be The Next Guest? Kapil Sharma Responds To Fan Requests
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Will Virat Kohli Be The Next Guest? Kapil Sharma Responds To Fan Requests
Mohit Chauhan Trips Over Stage Light & Falls During Bhopal AIIMS Concert, Organisers And Doctors Rush To Help Him – VIDEO
Mohit Chauhan Trips Over Stage Light & Falls During Bhopal AIIMS Concert, Organisers And Doctors Rush To Help Him – VIDEO
Maharashtra Politics: Muted Start To Winter Session As Both Houses Adjourn On Day 1
Maharashtra Politics: Muted Start To Winter Session As Both Houses Adjourn On Day 1
Read Also
Thane Cyber Fraud: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹1.06 Crore In WhatsApp Investment Scam, Case...
article-image

- All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbra, Kalwa are being 'closed' at Kharegaon Toll Plaza. Alternate Route: All vehicles going from Mumbra, Kalwa, towards Ghodbunder Road will go to the desired destination via Kharegaon Khadi Bridge, Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli, Anjurphata.

- All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Nashik will be 'blocked' at Mankoli Naka. Alternate Route: All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Nashik will take a right turn under Mankoli Bridge and proceed to the desired destination via Ajurphata.

- Advisory for Light Vehicles: According to the official notification, light vehicles going from Thane towards Ghodbunder can proceed from Gaimukh Chowki on the Ghodbunder Thane road via the wrong side and then proceed to the desired destination through the cut in front of Fountain Hotel.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect...

Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect...

Maharashtra Politics: Muted Start To Winter Session As Both Houses Adjourn On Day 1

Maharashtra Politics: Muted Start To Winter Session As Both Houses Adjourn On Day 1

Thane Traffic Advisory: Overnight Road Diversions Announced On Ghodbunder Road From December 12-14 |...

Thane Traffic Advisory: Overnight Road Diversions Announced On Ghodbunder Road From December 12-14 |...

Palghar Crime: 40-Year-Old Constable Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman Inside Kasa Police Station

Palghar Crime: 40-Year-Old Constable Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman Inside Kasa Police Station

Thane To Face 30% Water Cut From December 9 After Major Pipeline Break At Kalyan Phata; Check If...

Thane To Face 30% Water Cut From December 9 After Major Pipeline Break At Kalyan Phata; Check If...