Thane Traffic Advisory: Overnight Road Diversions Announced On Ghodbunder Road From December 12-14 | Check Alternate Routes

Thane: The Thane Police has announced overnight traffic diversion on Thane-Ghodbunder State Highway 84 for D.B.M and mastic work on the road between Gaimukh Nirakendra, Kajupada and Fountain Hotel. The Public Works Department (PWD) and Thane Municipal Corporation will be carrying out the road work from 00:01 hours on 12 December 2025 to 23:59 hours on 14 December 2025.

In its official notification, The Thane Police wrote, "The traffic control notification will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridor, oxygen gas vehicles and other essential service vehicles."

Know the List Of Roads Closed and Alternate Routes

- All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbai and Thane will be 'closed' at Y Junction and Kapurbawdi Junction. Alternate Route: a) All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbai, Thane can proceed straight to the desired destination via Nashik Road from this Y-junction via Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli, Anjurphata. b) All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbai, Thane will take a right turn near Kapurbawadi Junction and proceed to the desired destination via Kasheli, Ajurphata.

- All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbra, Kalwa are being 'closed' at Kharegaon Toll Plaza. Alternate Route: All vehicles going from Mumbra, Kalwa, towards Ghodbunder Road will go to the desired destination via Kharegaon Khadi Bridge, Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli, Anjurphata.

- All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Nashik will be 'blocked' at Mankoli Naka. Alternate Route: All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Nashik will take a right turn under Mankoli Bridge and proceed to the desired destination via Ajurphata.

- Advisory for Light Vehicles: According to the official notification, light vehicles going from Thane towards Ghodbunder can proceed from Gaimukh Chowki on the Ghodbunder Thane road via the wrong side and then proceed to the desired destination through the cut in front of Fountain Hotel.

