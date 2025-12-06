 Thane Cyber Fraud: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹1.06 Crore In WhatsApp Investment Scam, Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Cyber Fraud: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹1.06 Crore In WhatsApp Investment Scam, Case Registered

Thane Cyber Fraud: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹1.06 Crore In WhatsApp Investment Scam, Case Registered

In a shocking incident, a 78-year-old man from Thane has allegedly been duped of Rs 1.06 crore in an online investment fraud. The incident happened after the individual was lured with promises of lucrative returns. The Rabodi police have registered a cyber crime case against one person in this connection, the police officials stated.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Rabodi police probe Rs 1.06 crore investment fraud after senior citizen duped through WhatsApp group | File Photo

Thane, Dec 06: In a shocking incident, a 78-year-old man from Thane has allegedly been duped of Rs 1.06 crore in an online investment fraud. The incident happened after the individual was lured with promises of lucrative returns. The Rabodi police have registered a cyber crime case against one person in this connection, the police officials stated.

Senior Citizen Added to WhatsApp Group, Lured With High Returns

Senior Police Inspector of Rabodi police station Hemant Patil said that, “The accused first added the senior citizen to a WhatsApp group and later lured him to join another group for investments, promising high returns.”

He added that, “Believing the assurances, the victim allegedly made 21 online transfers to multiple bank accounts, amounting to Rs 1.06 crore between October and November. But when he asked for his money back, the accused stopped responding.”

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Crisis: 14 Flights Cancelled At Goa’s Dabolim Airport; Tourism Hit As FLY91 Adds Extra Services
IndiGo Crisis: 14 Flights Cancelled At Goa’s Dabolim Airport; Tourism Hit As FLY91 Adds Extra Services
Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: 4 Family Members, Including 18-Month-Old Child, Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Kishtwar
Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: 4 Family Members, Including 18-Month-Old Child, Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Kishtwar
'Ticking Time Bomb': Kerala Congress Slams Nitin Gadkari After Road Collapses On National Highway 66 In Kollam - VIDEO
'Ticking Time Bomb': Kerala Congress Slams Nitin Gadkari After Road Collapses On National Highway 66 In Kollam - VIDEO
Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi Honours Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Says 'He Delivered Great Justice To Dalits & Muslims' | VIDEO
Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi Honours Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Says 'He Delivered Great Justice To Dalits & Muslims' | VIDEO

Also Watch:

Read Also
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case...
article-image

Case Registered; Money Trail Under Probe

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case on charges of cheating against the accused. While a detailed probe has been initiated by the police authorities, further investigation into the matter is still underway to trace the accused and identify the money trail, the police added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi Honours Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Says 'He Delivered...

Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi Honours Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Says 'He Delivered...

IndiGo Turmoil Sparks Legal Storm: Citizens Move SC, Launch Petition And Plan PIL

IndiGo Turmoil Sparks Legal Storm: Citizens Move SC, Launch Petition And Plan PIL

Navi Mumbai News: Residents Slam NMMC Over Neglect At Sanpada Sector 10 Sensory Park; Threaten...

Navi Mumbai News: Residents Slam NMMC Over Neglect At Sanpada Sector 10 Sensory Park; Threaten...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Over 6,000 Citizens Visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Knowledge Memorial In...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Over 6,000 Citizens Visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Knowledge Memorial In...

Thane News: Major Water Pipeline Damaged During Gas Work; City Faces Disruptions

Thane News: Major Water Pipeline Damaged During Gas Work; City Faces Disruptions