Thane Cyber Fraud: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹1.06 Crore In WhatsApp Investment Scam, Case Registered

Thane, Dec 06: In a shocking incident, a 78-year-old man from Thane has allegedly been duped of Rs 1.06 crore in an online investment fraud. The incident happened after the individual was lured with promises of lucrative returns. The Rabodi police have registered a cyber crime case against one person in this connection, the police officials stated.

Senior Citizen Added to WhatsApp Group, Lured With High Returns

Senior Police Inspector of Rabodi police station Hemant Patil said that, “The accused first added the senior citizen to a WhatsApp group and later lured him to join another group for investments, promising high returns.”

He added that, “Believing the assurances, the victim allegedly made 21 online transfers to multiple bank accounts, amounting to Rs 1.06 crore between October and November. But when he asked for his money back, the accused stopped responding.”

Case Registered; Money Trail Under Probe

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case on charges of cheating against the accused. While a detailed probe has been initiated by the police authorities, further investigation into the matter is still underway to trace the accused and identify the money trail, the police added.

