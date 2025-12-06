Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Alert After Massive Fire Erupts At Lakda Bazar In Nagpada; Check Details

Major fire broke out at Lakda Bazaar, Nagpada in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, December 06: In a shocking incident, a massive fire erupted at Lakda Bazar located in Mumbai's Nagpada area on Saturday evening. The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) issued an update for commuters after the major fire reportedly engulfed a ground plus one godown located in the vicinity.

The traffic department said that vehicles heading towards the area are moving slowly due to the incident. Mumbai Traffic Police Department took to its official social media account on X and said, "Due to the fire, the traffic going to Lakada Bazar Behram Naka Junction Belasis Road (Nagpada) is moving at slow speed."

The update was provided around an hour ago, as the fire fighting operation is still underway in the are, the traffic is reportedly still moving slow.

As per reports, the fire occurred around 7.40 PM in the godown behind Raj Oil Mills. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and BMC staff from the 'E' Ward reached the spot and initiated the fire-fighting and rescue operations.

The fire department officials said that they cordoned off the area as the fire was upgraded from Level 1 to Level 2 due to its increasing intensity.

There are reports that there are no injuries or casualties reported in the incident and the cause of fire is still not known. The rescue operation is underway and the fire department officials are trying to control the fire. A fire department officer said that the cause of fire will be known only after investigation.

The traffic slowdown is expected to continue until fire-fighting operations are completed. Commuters are requested to avoid the stretch and take alternate routes.