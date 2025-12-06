 Mumbai Tragedy: Major Fire Erupts At Lakdawala Bazaar Godown In Nagpada; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai Tragedy: Major Fire Erupts At Lakdawala Bazaar Godown In Nagpada; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

A major fire broke out in a godown at Lakdawala Bazaar in Nagpada on Saturday evening. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials rushed to the site, and fire-fighting operations are currently underway. The civic officials confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Major fire broke out at Lakda Bazaar, Nagpada in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Blaze Reported Around 7:40 pm, Quickly Upgraded to Level 2

According to the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, a fire broke out in a ground-plus-one-storey godown at Lakdawala Bazaar, behind Raj Oil Mill in Nagpada, around 7:40 p.m.

Watch Video

The fire was declared Level 1 at 7:56 p.m. and escalated to Level 2 (major) at 8:00 p.m. Officials from the MFB, along with Mumbai Police and BMC staff from E Ward, immediately rushed to the site.

article-image

A fire official stated, “The area has been cordoned off and we are trying to control the fire. No injuries have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire will be known after investigation.”

