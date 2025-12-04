Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out On 28th Floor Of Kandivali High-Rise Building; No Injuries Reported |

Mumbai: A fire broke out on Wednesday evening in a high-rise building on Dattani Park Road in Kandivali East. Fire-fighting operations are currently underway by officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). According to fire officials, no injuries have been reported so far.

As per the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, a fire broke out at 7.54 pm on Wednesday on the 28th floor of the Gokul Concorde Building, a stilt-plus-36-storey high-rise on Dattani Park Road. The fire was declared a Level 1 (minor) fire.

The MFB, along with police and the BMC’s R South ward staff, rushed to the spot to carry out fire-fighting operations. A fire official confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far, and the exact cause of the fire will be determined after investigation.

Meanwhile, another fire was reported at 7:15 pm on Wednesday on the 4th floor of a ground-plus-four-storey building on Golibar Road in Ghatkopar West. The fire was confined to electric wiring, electrical installations, and household items on the 4th floor. The MFB successfully extinguished the fire within half an hour, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

