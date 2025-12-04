 Mumbai Police Return Bag With Valuables Worth ₹7.5 Lakh To Senior Citizen
Pradeep Nanubhai Doshi (70), a resident of Vadodara, had travelled to Mumbai to attend a wedding in the Kandivali area. On Monday morning, Doshi accidentally left his bag near a shop at Borivali railway station and forgot to pick it up.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 01:58 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Return Bag With Valuables Worth ₹7.5 Lakh To Senior Citizen | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a remarkable display of honesty and swift action, the Mumbai Police returned a bag containing valuables worth nearly ₹7.5 lakh to a senior citizen who had mistakenly left it behind at a city railway station, an official said on Wednesday.

The abandoned bag triggered panic at the busy station. After receiving an alert, a team from Kasturba Marg Police, along with units from the Anti-Terrorism Cell and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), rushed to the spot to examine the suspicious bag.

Upon inspection, the police found gold jewellery weighing around 50 grams and cash inside, with total items valued at approximately ₹7.5 lakh. The police later traced Doshi, who was shocked to learn that he had left behind the valuable bag at the station. The bag was safely handed over to him after verification of ownership.

