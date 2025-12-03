 Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams ‘Sarkari Surveillance App’, Welcomes Government’s U-Turn
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams ‘Sarkari Surveillance App’, Welcomes Government’s U-Turn

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams ‘Sarkari Surveillance App’, Welcomes Government’s U-Turn

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Priyanka Chaturvedi, welcomed the government’s decision to withdraw its directive on a proposed “surveillance app”, calling it a victory for citizens’ rights. The leader thanked people for their outrage, which forced the rollback, and criticised the ministry for spreading “half-truths”. The move has reignited debate over data privacy and state surveillance in India.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi | X @ians_india

A day after public outrage over a proposed directive mandating the installation of a government-linked Sanchar Saathi App, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to the social media platform X to express relief at its withdrawal. The leader, who had earlier criticised the move, described the initiative as an attempt at “sarkari surveillance” and thanked citizens for standing up against it.

‘Out and Out Sarkari Surveillance App’

In a strongly worded post, the leader said, “I am glad I raised my voice over an out and out sarkari surveillance app that would be mandated into our handsets through a sarkari order, and I will continue to do so every time citizens’ rights are trampled upon.” The post reflected growing public sentiment against what was widely seen as an intrusion into personal privacy.

Read Also
Sanchar Saathi App Crosses 1.4 Crore Downloads, Blocks Over 42 Lakh Stolen Mobiles
article-image

Government Faces Backlash

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
'Hope This Type Of Love Finds You': Bryan Johnson Introduces 30-Year-Old Girlfriend Kate Tolo In A Romantic Post
'Hope This Type Of Love Finds You': Bryan Johnson Introduces 30-Year-Old Girlfriend Kate Tolo In A Romantic Post
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant Spots Rohit Sharma's Fallen Eyelash & Urges Him To Make A Wish Before South Africa's Run Chase; Video
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant Spots Rohit Sharma's Fallen Eyelash & Urges Him To Make A Wish Before South Africa's Run Chase; Video

The controversy erupted after reports suggested that the government was planning to roll out an app that would be pre-installed on smartphones, allowing access to user data under the guise of public safety. As criticism mounted, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology tried to defend the move, calling it a “bewajah ki controversy” and insisting that the app aimed to improve citizen services.

However, fact-checks and expert analyses revealed inconsistencies in the ministry’s claims, sparking further outrage.

Public Outcry Prompts Withdrawal

Several digital rights groups, privacy advocates, and political leaders joined citizens in questioning the intent and legality of such an order. Following widespread backlash on social media, the government eventually withdrew the notification. The leader lauded this decision, saying, “Thanks to all who shared their outrage at this arbitrary measure, and I welcome the withdrawal of the directive.”

Debate Over Digital Privacy Intensifies

The incident has reignited the debate over digital privacy and government overreach in India. Experts have warned that without transparent data protection laws, citizens remain vulnerable to intrusive measures. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s remarks underscore growing concerns about balancing governance with individual freedoms, a discussion that’s likely to continue in the coming weeks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Versatile Vets Clinic To Host Six-Day Subsidised Vaccination Camp For Stray Dogs & Cats...

Mumbai News: Versatile Vets Clinic To Host Six-Day Subsidised Vaccination Camp For Stray Dogs & Cats...

Thane Traffic Update: Roads To Remain Closed Between Gaimukh, Kajupada & Fountain Hotel On December...

Thane Traffic Update: Roads To Remain Closed Between Gaimukh, Kajupada & Fountain Hotel On December...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams ‘Sarkari Surveillance App’, Welcomes...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams ‘Sarkari Surveillance App’, Welcomes...

Maharashtra To Release Special Stamp Honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur; Multi-City Samagams Planned

Maharashtra To Release Special Stamp Honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur; Multi-City Samagams Planned

Mumbai Group Flags 'Unlawful, Humiliating' Mass Re-Verification Of Disabled Govt Staff

Mumbai Group Flags 'Unlawful, Humiliating' Mass Re-Verification Of Disabled Govt Staff