Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams ‘Sarkari Surveillance App’, Welcomes Government’s U-Turn

A day after public outrage over a proposed directive mandating the installation of a government-linked Sanchar Saathi App, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to the social media platform X to express relief at its withdrawal. The leader, who had earlier criticised the move, described the initiative as an attempt at “sarkari surveillance” and thanked citizens for standing up against it.

‘Out and Out Sarkari Surveillance App’

In a strongly worded post, the leader said, “I am glad I raised my voice over an out and out sarkari surveillance app that would be mandated into our handsets through a sarkari order, and I will continue to do so every time citizens’ rights are trampled upon.” The post reflected growing public sentiment against what was widely seen as an intrusion into personal privacy.

Government Faces Backlash

The controversy erupted after reports suggested that the government was planning to roll out an app that would be pre-installed on smartphones, allowing access to user data under the guise of public safety. As criticism mounted, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology tried to defend the move, calling it a “bewajah ki controversy” and insisting that the app aimed to improve citizen services.

However, fact-checks and expert analyses revealed inconsistencies in the ministry’s claims, sparking further outrage.

Public Outcry Prompts Withdrawal

Several digital rights groups, privacy advocates, and political leaders joined citizens in questioning the intent and legality of such an order. Following widespread backlash on social media, the government eventually withdrew the notification. The leader lauded this decision, saying, “Thanks to all who shared their outrage at this arbitrary measure, and I welcome the withdrawal of the directive.”

Debate Over Digital Privacy Intensifies

The incident has reignited the debate over digital privacy and government overreach in India. Experts have warned that without transparent data protection laws, citizens remain vulnerable to intrusive measures. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s remarks underscore growing concerns about balancing governance with individual freedoms, a discussion that’s likely to continue in the coming weeks.