'Life Has No Value Under BJP Regime': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt After Mumbai Metro 4 Slab Falls On Vehicles In Mulund, Leaving 1 Dead

Mumbai: A major accident was reported on Saturday after a large concrete slab from the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles on LBS Marg in Mulund West. One person was dead, while three others were injured in the incident, with an autorickshaw driver and a woman said to have been trapped under the debris after the slab fell directly onto passing cars and an autorickshaw.

Mumbai Metro Line 4 concrete slab has fallen on cars below on LBS Marg Mulund West near Johnson & Johnson/Oberoi pic.twitter.com/keIOJ4TYse — Rahul (@rahulrsawant) February 14, 2026

⛔️ News coming in of a Slab of Mumbai Metro 4 falling on an Autorickshaw opposite Kenvue. Pretty scary visuals. Further details awaited.

Pic : @sagarjpurohit @MMMOCL_Official what safety protocols are you following ??? pic.twitter.com/NdYfaoAaCZ — मुलुंड info (@mulund_info) February 14, 2026

Metro Slab falls on Autorickshaw & Car opposite Oberoi Towers Mulund Mumbai @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/TDfY5n31LS — INDIA 2047 (@iSM2407) February 14, 2026

Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP Govt

Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray criticised the government over the incident and what he termed repeated infrastructure failures. Sharing visuals from the accident site on X, Thackeray questioned whether the contractor involved would be blacklisted, alleging that penalties were often minimal and followed by more contracts. He also flagged issues such as premature painting of metro pillars, poor barricading at construction sites, traffic disruptions, and safety risks to commuters, accusing the regime of placing little value on human life.

A huge piece from the under-construction Metro 4 line fell on a rickshaw and a car today.



Similarly a wall had collapsed and the then newly inaugurated metro line 3 had flooded with rain water last year.



Will the regime blacklist this contractor? Not likely- may be it’ll show… pic.twitter.com/BI5Tm2O5zJ — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 14, 2026

Videos from the site showed disturbing scenes, including a crushed car and the autorickshaw buried under the slab. The injured rickshaw driver was seen being pulled out from beneath the debris in a bloodied condition. Rescue teams rushed to the spot, while traffic on the busy arterial road was severely disrupted. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, though their condition was not immediately known.

MMRDA Issues Statement Over Mishap

In a statement posted on X, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said the incident occurred around 12.15 pm near Pier P196 of the Metro Line construction works in the Rajiv (Milan) stretch, close to the Mulund Fire Station. According to the authority, a portion of a parapet segment fell from a height and struck a passing autorickshaw.

An incident occurred today at approximately 12:15 pm near Pier P196 of Metro Line construction works in the Rajiv (Milan) stretch, close to Mulund Fire Station, where a portion of a parapet segment fell from height and struck a passing auto rickshaw.



Two individuals sustained… — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) February 14, 2026

MMRDA earlier confirmed that two individuals sustained injuries and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where their condition is being monitored. The metro project team is at the site and is carrying out relief operations and securing the area in close coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and disaster management authorities.

