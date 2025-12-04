Abandoned Fortuner With Fake Number Plate Leads Police To Weapon, Suspect Detained In Panvel |

Navi Mumbai: A Fortuner SUV bearing a duplicate number plate and abandoned in a no-parking zone near New Panvel railway station (East) on Tuesday night led Panvel traffic police to a pistol-like weapon and eventually to a suspect with a criminal record. The Panvel Traffic Division handed over the driver, to Khandeshwar Police for further investigation.

Around 8.30 pm on December 2, a Panvel traffic team led by Senior Police Inspector Audumbar Patil noticed the SUV obstructing traffic at the station junction. When officers contacted the registered owner, he denied any connection to the vehicle and claimed that an unknown person had been misusing his number plate, for which he had already lodged complaints.

"Suspecting foul play, we inspected the vehicle and found its front door partially open. A search revealed a pistol-like weapon inside, along with a driving licence. A check on the Court Checker app showed that the license holder had multiple past cases registered against him in the Mumbai region," SrPI Patil, Panvel traffic unit, said.

Shortly afterwards, the person arrived at the spot, claiming to be the driver of the SUV, following which he was detained and handed over to the Khandeshwar Police Station’s Detection Team.

“The presence of a forged number plate and a weapon made the situation extremely suspicious, which is why immediate action was taken,” officer added.

The action was carried out by PSI Jeevan Sherkhane, HC Yele, Mulani, Mahendra Rajput, Rakesh Ghadge, Waghmare, and PN Keshav Nikam, under the supervision of Senior PI Audumbar Patil of the Panvel Traffic Division.

"The procedure of filing a FIR is going on," said an official from Khandeshwar police station.

