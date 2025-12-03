 Navi Mumbai Crime News: Kamothe Woman Arrested For Stealing Neighbour’s Gold, Destroying CCTV Footage To Mislead Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Crime News: Kamothe Woman Arrested For Stealing Neighbour’s Gold, Destroying CCTV Footage To Mislead Probe

Navi Mumbai Crime News: Kamothe Woman Arrested For Stealing Neighbour’s Gold, Destroying CCTV Footage To Mislead Probe

Police said the accused, Monika Dighe, lived in the same building and had been entrusted with a spare key to the complainant’s house.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Crime News: Kamothe Woman Arrested For Stealing Neighbour’s Gold, Destroying CCTV Footage To Mislead Probe | File Pic (Representational Image)

A woman from Kamothe has been arrested for allegedly stealing 22.35 tola of gold jewellery from her neighbour’s house and later attempting to mislead investigators by destroying CCTV footage and tampering with bank statements.

The theft, reported on 27 September by complainant Savita Maskar, took place sometime between 16 and 26 September, when the family was not at home.

Accused Had Access Through Spare Key

Police said the accused, Monika Dighe, lived in the same building and had been entrusted with a spare key to the complainant’s house.

FPJ Shorts
Dream11 CEO & Co-Founder Harsh Jain Shares Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Lyrics Ahead Of Submitting New App For Approval
Dream11 CEO & Co-Founder Harsh Jain Shares Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Lyrics Ahead Of Submitting New App For Approval
Flipkart Appoints Dan Neary As Board Member
Flipkart Appoints Dan Neary As Board Member
Grasshopper, Spider & Cat Meat For Dinner: Tourist Attending Nagaland's Hornbill Festival Stunned At 'Crazy Restaurant Menu'
Grasshopper, Spider & Cat Meat For Dinner: Tourist Attending Nagaland's Hornbill Festival Stunned At 'Crazy Restaurant Menu'
Fancy Vehicle No HR-88-B-8888 To Be Re-Auctioned As Bidder Fails To Pay ₹1.17 Crore
Fancy Vehicle No HR-88-B-8888 To Be Re-Auctioned As Bidder Fails To Pay ₹1.17 Crore

“The accused not only breached the trust of her neighbour but also made deliberate attempts to mislead the investigation by erasing CCTV footage and altering bank records. Our team recovered the stolen property,” said Senior Police Inspector Vimal Bidve of Kamothe Police Station.

Gold Sold, Money Deposited Into Accused’s Account

Investigators learned that Dighe had sold the stolen jewellery and deposited the proceeds into her own bank account.

Based on these findings, police added BNS Sections 316(2), 338, and 340(2) to the original charge under Section 305.

During police custody, officers recovered the entire 22.35 tola of stolen jewellery.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Airport Conducts First Full-Scale Passenger Trial Ahead Of December 25 Takeoff | Video
article-image

Court Sends Accused to Police Custody

A local court on 2 December remanded the accused to police custody for further investigation.

Top Officials Supervise the Probe

Senior officials, including Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner Sanjay Ainpure, DCP Zone 3 Prashant Mohite, and ACP Vikram Kadam, oversaw the investigation.

The probe was led by Senior PI Vimal Bidve, with further inquiries being handled by API Ganesh Dalvi.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra To Release Special Stamp Honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur; Multi-City Samagams Planned

Maharashtra To Release Special Stamp Honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur; Multi-City Samagams Planned

Mumbai Group Flags 'Unlawful, Humiliating' Mass Re-Verification Of Disabled Govt Staff

Mumbai Group Flags 'Unlawful, Humiliating' Mass Re-Verification Of Disabled Govt Staff

Navi Mumbai Crime News: Kamothe Woman Arrested For Stealing Neighbour’s Gold, Destroying CCTV...

Navi Mumbai Crime News: Kamothe Woman Arrested For Stealing Neighbour’s Gold, Destroying CCTV...

Vasai-Virar Crime: MBVV Crime Branch Busts Illegal Country Liquor Unit; Woman Booked In Arnala

Vasai-Virar Crime: MBVV Crime Branch Busts Illegal Country Liquor Unit; Woman Booked In Arnala

Vasai-Virar Crime: Nigerian National Held With ₹51 Lakh Mephedrone In Crime Branch Raid In...

Vasai-Virar Crime: Nigerian National Held With ₹51 Lakh Mephedrone In Crime Branch Raid In...