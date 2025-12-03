Navi Mumbai Crime News: Kamothe Woman Arrested For Stealing Neighbour’s Gold, Destroying CCTV Footage To Mislead Probe | File Pic (Representational Image)

A woman from Kamothe has been arrested for allegedly stealing 22.35 tola of gold jewellery from her neighbour’s house and later attempting to mislead investigators by destroying CCTV footage and tampering with bank statements.

The theft, reported on 27 September by complainant Savita Maskar, took place sometime between 16 and 26 September, when the family was not at home.

Accused Had Access Through Spare Key

Police said the accused, Monika Dighe, lived in the same building and had been entrusted with a spare key to the complainant’s house.

“The accused not only breached the trust of her neighbour but also made deliberate attempts to mislead the investigation by erasing CCTV footage and altering bank records. Our team recovered the stolen property,” said Senior Police Inspector Vimal Bidve of Kamothe Police Station.

Gold Sold, Money Deposited Into Accused’s Account

Investigators learned that Dighe had sold the stolen jewellery and deposited the proceeds into her own bank account.

Based on these findings, police added BNS Sections 316(2), 338, and 340(2) to the original charge under Section 305.

During police custody, officers recovered the entire 22.35 tola of stolen jewellery.

Court Sends Accused to Police Custody

A local court on 2 December remanded the accused to police custody for further investigation.

Top Officials Supervise the Probe

Senior officials, including Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner Sanjay Ainpure, DCP Zone 3 Prashant Mohite, and ACP Vikram Kadam, oversaw the investigation.

The probe was led by Senior PI Vimal Bidve, with further inquiries being handled by API Ganesh Dalvi.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/