Navi Mumbai Airport Conducts First Full-Scale Passenger Trial Ahead Of December 25 Takeoff | Video

Navi Mumbai: As Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) moves closer to becoming operational, the airport on Saturday announced that it has completed its first full-scale integrated passenger trial, which was held on November 29 and 30. This exercise marks as a major step in preparations for the commencement of commercial flights from December 25.

As we prepare for flights on December 25, our ORAT Team successfully completed our first ever full-scale integrated passenger trial with hundreds of simulated travellers. From check-in with IndiGo, Akasa, and Air India Express to… pic.twitter.com/yaOrdLfR4w — Navi Mumbai International Airport (@navimumairport) November 30, 2025

In the video shared by NMIA, the trial, held with hundreds of volunteers acting as passengers, tested all key processes ahead of the airport’s first flight operations scheduled to begin on December 25. During the exercise, the passengers moved through every stage of the travel journey, including check-in followed by security checks, boarding procedures and baggage claim.

Taking to its official handle on X (formerly X), NMIA wrote, "We look forward to welcoming you all soon! As we prepare for flights on December 25, our ORAT Team successfully completed our first ever full-scale integrated passenger trial with hundreds of simulated travellers. From check-in with IndiGo, Akasa, and Air India Express to security, boarding, and baggage reclaim—every step was tested to perfection. A huge thank you to our “first passengers,” CISF, L&T, our airline partners, and the entire NMIAL team for making this milestone possible."

Airlines To Begin Services From December 25

Airlines including Akasa Air, IndiGo, and Air India Express will commence of their operations from NMI, with services beginning 25 December 2025. The launch marks a major milestone for the new airport, which will now offer direct connectivity to Delhi, Goa, Kochi, Ahmedabad lucknow among other cities.

India’s Largest Greenfield Airport Ready for Takeoff

The airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, is India’s largest greenfield airport, developed at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore. It is expected to significantly ease passenger load from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

Spread over 1,160 hectares, the Navi Mumbai International Airport will serve as the second major aviation hub for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

