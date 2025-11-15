 Air Travellers Rejoice! IndiGo To Start Operations From Navi Mumbai Airport From December 25; Know Which Cities Will Have Non-Stop Connection
Air Travellers Rejoice! IndiGo To Start Operations From Navi Mumbai Airport From December 25; Know Which Cities Will Have Non-Stop Connection

Air Travellers Rejoice! IndiGo To Start Operations From Navi Mumbai Airport From December 25; Know Which Cities Will Have Non-Stop Connection

The launch marks a major milestone for the new airport, which will now offer direct connectivity to Delhi, Goa, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow through IndiGo’s initial flight network after the airport's grand inauguration by PM Modi on October 8.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: IndiGo Airlines will start operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMI) from December 25. Though no official announcement has been put up from the airline, the website has information regarding the flight operations from NMI.

The launch marks a major milestone for the new airport as IndiGo which will offer direct connectivity to cities including Delhi, Goa, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. The airport's grand inauguration was done by PM Narendra Modi on October 8.

Details On Flight Schedule

According to the IndiGo Website, one direct flight will operate to Delhi everyday. The flight will depart from NMI at 9.25 am and will reach Delhi at 11.25 am. While from Delhi, the flight will depart at 6.40 am and will reach NMI at 8.45 am.

Flight Schedule from Navi Mumbai Airport to Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Goa

IndiGo will operate one daily flight from Lucknow. The flight will depart at 6.05 am and will reach NMI at 8.05 am. From NMI, the return flight will depart in the evening 17.30 PM and will reach Lucknow at 9.25 pm.

One daily flight from NMI will depart at 10.10 am and reach Ahmedabad at 11.15 am, while from Ahmedabad, the flight at 11.55 am and will reach NMI at 1 pm.

Speaking of Goa, the flight will run six days a week except on Wednesday. The flight from NMI will depart at 4 pm and will reach Goa at 5.05 pm. From Goa, the flight will depart at 5.40 pm and reach NMI at 6.50 PM.

In addition to this, one daily flight will operate to Kochi. The flight from Kochi will depart at 8 am and reach NMI at 10 am, while from NMI, the flight will depart at 6.25 pm and reach Kochi at 8.20 pm.

On May 28, IndiGo became the first airline to announce commercial flight operations from NMIA and said that it will operate 18 daily departures in the first phase to 15 Indian cities.

Akasa Air unveils Flight Timings

Earlier, Akasa Air unveiled its plans to begin operations from the new NMIA from December 25. According to the schedule, the inaugural services on 25 December include two Delhi-bound flights. Flight QP 1831 will depart Delhi at 05:25 and land in Navi Mumbai at 08:10, while the return leg, QP 1832, will leave NMI at 08:50, arriving in Delhi at 11:15. Both flights will operate exclusively on the launch day.

India’s Largest Greenfield Airport

NMIA is India’s largest greenfield airport, developed at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore. It is expected to significantly ease passenger load from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

