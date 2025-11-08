Good News Navi Mumbaikars! Ulwe Coastal Road 60% Complete, Major Link Between Atal Setu & Upcoming NMI Airport Progresses Smoothly | X (@jaideepkane)

Mumbai: A major infrastructure project in the Mumbai metropolitan region is making solid progress. The Ulwe Coastal Road, a six-lane, seven-kilometre corridor linking the iconic Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link) to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), has reached approximately 60 per cent physical completion, according to the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

The corridor consists of a 5.80 km stretch of coastal road and a 0.90 km link road to the airport, forming a direct connection between the harbour bridge and the upcoming airport.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CIDCO’s vice-chairman and managing director emphasised that once completed, the link will not only decongest key roads such as Palm Beach Road, Amra Marg and National Highway-348 but will also strengthen connectivity to major economic hubs like the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and the Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ).

From a commuter’s perspective this is a positive development. The new route is expected to slash travel time dramatically between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, which in turn could reduce daily stress for thousands of motorists and help streamline logistics for businesses relying on port and airport access.

The road’s advanced engineering features include prefabricated vertical drains, stone column reinforcement and rock fill from the airport site, all aimed at long-term structural stability.

In addition to structural strength the project is focusing on safety and sustainability. The corridor will feature energy-efficient LED lighting, smart traffic management systems and anti-crash barriers, which reflect a modern approach to urban road design.

Also Watch

While 60 per cent completion is commendable, residents, commuters and businesses will be watching keenly for the announcement of full commissioning. The smooth integration of this link into the broader transport network promises tangible benefits for mobility, economic growth and regional quality of life once the project is fully operational.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/