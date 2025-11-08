Mumbai-London Air India Flight Delayed By Nearly 7 Hours Due To Technical Snag, Passengers Stranded At Airport

Air India Flight | Representational Image

Mumbai: Air India flight AI129, scheduled to depart from Mumbai to London Heathrow at 6:30 am on Saturday, November 8, 2025, faced a major delay after developing a technical problem shortly before takeoff. The issue left passengers stranded for several hours at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, causing major inconvenience.

According to reports, initially, announcements indicated a brief 30-minute delay, but boarding began only around 6:00 am. After passengers boarded and took their seats, the aircraft remained stationary for over an hour. Crew members later informed passengers that due to technical difficulties, they would need to disembark for safety reasons.

#BREAKING Air India flight AI129 from Mumbai to London Heathrow has been delayed due to technical issues. Passengers boarded at 6 am but were deplaned around 8:15 am for safety checks. The flight, originally scheduled for 6:30 am, is now expected to depart at 1 pm. Officials have… pic.twitter.com/FpG16N6zlM — IANS (@ians_india) November 8, 2025

Passengers Deboarded

By around 8:15 am, all passengers were asked to exit the plane for additional security checks, which included the re-inspection of hand baggage. Many travelers expressed frustration over the prolonged uncertainty and the lack of sleep following the early morning schedule.

Air India officials clarified that the disruption was caused by aircraft-related technical issues and not linked to the airline’s Maintenance and Safety System (AMSS). Ground staff continued to assist passengers while engineers carried out detailed inspections on the aircraft.

Later, the airline announced that the revised departure time was set for 1:00 pm. To ease passenger discomfort, refreshments and meals were served at the airport lounge. Airline representatives assured that all necessary support would be provided until the flight was cleared for departure.

Air India Issues Statement

An Air India spokesperson explained the situation, stating, “Flight AI129 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to London on November 8 returned to bay shortly after pushback due to a suspected technical issue. Passengers were disembarked and the aircraft is undergoing checks. Meanwhile, the crew has come under the mandatory Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) protocol, restricting them from operating immediately.”

The spokesperson further added, “We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation. Our ground team in Mumbai is providing immediate assistance, including serving meals and ensuring passenger comfort. Every effort is being made to fly passengers to their destination at the earliest. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of passengers remain our top priority.”

