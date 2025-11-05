Air India Server Glitch Disrupts Operations At Several Airports; Passengers Face Long Delays

Air India | File Pic (Representative Image)

Air India’s server suffered a nationwide outage on Wednesday, disrupting flight operations and causing chaos at several airports across the country. Passengers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport faced long queues and delays at check-in counters as the airline’s system went down around 3 pm.

An airport official confirmed that Air India’s server had crashed at airports across India, adding that efforts were underway to restore connectivity. “The issue is being resolved and operations will normalise soon,” the official said.

Several travelers at Delhi’s Terminal 2 reported that the airline’s software failure halted baggage drop and boarding processes, forcing many to wait for hours. “The system isn’t working, so luggage can’t be dropped,” said an Air India staff member at the terminal.

The disruption also affected other airlines, leading to flight delays and passenger inconvenience. Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory, warning passengers about possible delays due to air traffic congestion at Delhi airport.

Later in the evening, Air India posted on X that “a third-party connectivity network issue” had impacted check-in systems. The airline said the system had been restored but some flights might remain delayed until operations return to normal.