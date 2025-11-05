 Air India Server Glitch Disrupts Operations At Several Airports; Passengers Face Long Delays
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAir India Server Glitch Disrupts Operations At Several Airports; Passengers Face Long Delays

Air India Server Glitch Disrupts Operations At Several Airports; Passengers Face Long Delays

The disruption also affected other airlines, leading to flight delays and passenger inconvenience. Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory, warning passengers about possible delays due to air traffic congestion at Delhi airport.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
Air India | File Pic (Representative Image)

Air India’s server suffered a nationwide outage on Wednesday, disrupting flight operations and causing chaos at several airports across the country. Passengers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport faced long queues and delays at check-in counters as the airline’s system went down around 3 pm.

An airport official confirmed that Air India’s server had crashed at airports across India, adding that efforts were underway to restore connectivity. “The issue is being resolved and operations will normalise soon,” the official said.

Several travelers at Delhi’s Terminal 2 reported that the airline’s software failure halted baggage drop and boarding processes, forcing many to wait for hours. “The system isn’t working, so luggage can’t be dropped,” said an Air India staff member at the terminal.

The disruption also affected other airlines, leading to flight delays and passenger inconvenience. Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory, warning passengers about possible delays due to air traffic congestion at Delhi airport.

FPJ Shorts
Study In UK: University Of Leeds Announces £6,000 Masters Scholarships For Indian Students Beginning September 2026
Study In UK: University Of Leeds Announces £6,000 Masters Scholarships For Indian Students Beginning September 2026
'There Was A Lot Of Favouritism': Sara Arfeen Khan Talks About Bigg Boss 18 - Exclusive
'There Was A Lot Of Favouritism': Sara Arfeen Khan Talks About Bigg Boss 18 - Exclusive
Tate McRae REACTS To Lip-Syncing Claims After VIRAL Video Shows Her Holding Microphone Upside Down During Arizona Concert
Tate McRae REACTS To Lip-Syncing Claims After VIRAL Video Shows Her Holding Microphone Upside Down During Arizona Concert
Lionel Messi in Mumbai 2025: Ticket Prices, Venue & Full Event Schedule Revealed!
Lionel Messi in Mumbai 2025: Ticket Prices, Venue & Full Event Schedule Revealed!

Later in the evening, Air India posted on X that “a third-party connectivity network issue” had impacted check-in systems. The airline said the system had been restored but some flights might remain delayed until operations return to normal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India Server Glitch Disrupts Operations At Several Airports; Passengers Face Long Delays

Air India Server Glitch Disrupts Operations At Several Airports; Passengers Face Long Delays

Bihar Elections 2025: Alleged Obscene VIDEOS Of Sitamarhi BJP Candidate Sunil Pinto Goes Viral;...

Bihar Elections 2025: Alleged Obscene VIDEOS Of Sitamarhi BJP Candidate Sunil Pinto Goes Viral;...

Zohran Mamdani Grew Up Eating Mother Mira Nair's Kathi Rolls, Bhindi & Chivda: Why He Calls His Now...

Zohran Mamdani Grew Up Eating Mother Mira Nair's Kathi Rolls, Bhindi & Chivda: Why He Calls His Now...

Pakistan Turns Back 12 Hindu Pilgrims En Route To Nankana Sahib For Parkash Purab

Pakistan Turns Back 12 Hindu Pilgrims En Route To Nankana Sahib For Parkash Purab

Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of India; Check Details Here

Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of India; Check Details Here