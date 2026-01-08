 RJD Leader Tej Pratap Making Waves In Bihar Politics As He Plans 'Chuda-Dahi' Feast
RJD Leader Tej Pratap Making Waves In Bihar Politics As He Plans 'Chuda-Dahi' Feast

Tej Pratap Yadav is set to host a ‘chura-dahi’ feast at his Patna residence on January 14, marking Makar Sankranti. The event comes months after his expulsion from the RJD and defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections. Yadav has invited leaders across party lines, including CM Nitish Kumar and brother Tejashwi Yadav, signalling a political reset.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasa and Rabri Devi, is hogging limelight in Bihar politics for his plan to host "chura-dahi" (flattened rice and yogurt) feast, meeting leaders from various political parties and inviting them to the party.

Tej Pratap`s enthusiasm in hosting “chuda dahi” feast is remarkable as he faced tough times both politically and also at the family level in the recent months. In May 2025, Lalu expelled him from the party for six years and disowned him for "irresponsible behaviour" after a controversial social media post, featuring him with a woman, went viral on social media. Later, he formed Janshakti Janata Dal and contested the assembly election from Mahua, but much to his rude shock, he was defeated by LJP (RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh. Tej Pratap was in the third position after RJD candidate Mukesh Kumar Raushan. But he now wants to leave behind everything and make a fresh start as his proposed feast suggests.

Tej Pratap has already met several ministers, including Bihar legislative council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, HAM president and minister Santosh Kumar Suman, former union minister and RLM chief Upendra Kuswhaha`s son and Bihar minister Deepak Prakash invited them to the feast. The “chuda-dahi” party will be organised at his residence (26 M Strand Road) on January 14 to mark the Makar Sankranti festival.

His list of guests also include chief minister Nitish Kumar and politically more significant, his younger brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was the chief ministerial face of the opposition INDIA bloc in the last state polls.

Commenting on his proposed feast, JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Lalu Prasad Yadav is unwell and has undergone cataract surgery. Tejashwi Yadav is politically missing. During this time of distress, Tej Pratap Yadav, educated and mature, and despite losing elections not losing hope, has organised a ‘dahi-chura’ event.”

His relationship with NDA has been under scanner ever since he formed his own party. During the Bihar assembly election, the central government provided him ‘Y-Plus’ category security. After the NDA's landslide in state polls, Tej Pratap congratulated the party's top leaders as he also objected to the controversial slogans raised recently against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

