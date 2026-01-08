Karnataka News: NCW Takes Suo Moto Action After Hubballi Woman Allegedly Disrobed By Police

National Commission for Women |

Bengaluru: While the State government has gone into denial mode, the National Commission for Woman has taken up a suo moto case in connection with a BJP woman activist Sujatha Handi, allegedly being disrobed by the Hubballi police.

Meanwhile, the Hubballi police have arrested the Congress Corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla amidst high drama, following a complaint by brother of Sujatha Handi for inciting violence in the area.

On Thursday, the National Commission for Women issued a notice to Karnataka DG&IGP, seeking a report on the incident. Besides, the NCW has directed the police department to register a suo moto case against the police personnel involved in the assault and conduct an inquiry into the issue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The intervention gained importance as the Hubballi-Dharawad police, Home Minister Dr Parameshwar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar denied any high handedness of the police and said that the BJP worker had stripped herself and created a drama inside the van. Even Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhari made a statement that the police had not committed any mistake.

Read Also Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over ₹4.31 Crore Ads To Digital National Herald

On Friday, high drama prevailed when the Hubballi-Dharawad police went to arrest Congress Corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla , at whose behest they had arrested Sujatha Handi. On Wednesday evening, Sujatha Handi's brother had lodged a complaint against

Suvarna for inciting violence in the area and assaulting people.

Soon after the complaint was lodged, Suvarna went absconding and on Thursday afternoon she was traced in a house in the Hubballi outskirts. As the police were arresting her, Suvarna collapsed and the police rushed her to KIMS hospital in Hubballi. By evening, the doctors discharged her and the police took her to their custody.