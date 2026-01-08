 Karnataka News: NCW Takes Suo Moto Action After Hubballi Woman Allegedly Disrobed By Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka News: NCW Takes Suo Moto Action After Hubballi Woman Allegedly Disrobed By Police

Karnataka News: NCW Takes Suo Moto Action After Hubballi Woman Allegedly Disrobed By Police

The National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognisance of an alleged assault on BJP activist Sujatha Handi by Hubballi police. NCW issued a notice to Karnataka DG&IGP and directed a police inquiry. Meanwhile, Congress Corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla was arrested for inciting violence after Sujatha’s brother lodged a complaint, amid denials from state officials over police misconduct.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
National Commission for Women |

Bengaluru: While the State government has gone into denial mode, the National Commission for Woman has taken up a suo moto case in connection with a BJP woman activist Sujatha Handi, allegedly being disrobed by the Hubballi police.

Meanwhile, the Hubballi police have arrested the Congress Corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla amidst high drama, following a complaint by brother of Sujatha Handi for inciting violence in the area.

On Thursday, the National Commission for Women issued a notice to Karnataka DG&IGP, seeking a report on the incident. Besides, the NCW has directed the police department to register a suo moto case against the police personnel involved in the assault and conduct an inquiry into the issue.

The intervention gained importance as the Hubballi-Dharawad police, Home Minister Dr Parameshwar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar denied any high handedness of the police and said that the BJP worker had stripped herself and created a drama inside the van. Even Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhari made a statement that the police had not committed any mistake.

FPJ Shorts
Tilak Varma Injury Update: Team India Star Batter Ruled Out Of First 3 T20Is Against New Zealand After Surgery
Tilak Varma Injury Update: Team India Star Batter Ruled Out Of First 3 T20Is Against New Zealand After Surgery
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress, NCP (SP)
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress, NCP (SP)
Chinmaya Mission To Mark 75 Years With Grand Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai On February 1
Chinmaya Mission To Mark 75 Years With Grand Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai On February 1
NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh Kg Narcotic Drugs Worth ₹1,980 Crore In 2025, Arrests 994 Traffickers Across India
NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh Kg Narcotic Drugs Worth ₹1,980 Crore In 2025, Arrests 994 Traffickers Across India
Read Also
Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over ₹4.31 Crore Ads To Digital National Herald
article-image

On Friday, high drama prevailed when the Hubballi-Dharawad police went to arrest Congress Corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla , at whose behest they had arrested Sujatha Handi. On Wednesday evening, Sujatha Handi's brother had lodged a complaint against

Suvarna for inciting violence in the area and assaulting people.

Soon after the complaint was lodged, Suvarna went absconding and on Thursday afternoon she was traced in a house in the Hubballi outskirts. As the police were arresting her, Suvarna collapsed and the police rushed her to KIMS hospital in Hubballi. By evening, the doctors discharged her and the police took her to their custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: Singer Gurdas Maan Meets Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Pledges Support In Fight Against...

Punjab News: Singer Gurdas Maan Meets Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Pledges Support In Fight Against...

Karnataka News: NCW Takes Suo Moto Action After Hubballi Woman Allegedly Disrobed By Police

Karnataka News: NCW Takes Suo Moto Action After Hubballi Woman Allegedly Disrobed By Police

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 8, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Fame...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 8, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Fame...

Punjab Congress Launches ‘MGNREGA Bacaho Sangram’

Punjab Congress Launches ‘MGNREGA Bacaho Sangram’

Haryana Police Book National Shooting Coach For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Minor Athlete; Case...

Haryana Police Book National Shooting Coach For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Minor Athlete; Case...