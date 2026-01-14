SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Alleges NRC Push Via Electoral Roll Revision, Accuses BJP Of Voter Manipulation

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav | X @ANI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing party workers in Lucknow, Yadav alleged that the process was being misused to create fake voters and tamper with democratic procedures.

He claimed that the alleged irregularities amounted to an attempt to undermine the electoral system and said the SP would not allow such practices to succeed. Yadav warned that if any BJP-linked individuals were found manipulating the voter registration process, FIRs would be lodged against them. He added that the party was circulating FIR draft formats to booth-level workers to ensure monitoring at every level. The SP chief described SIR as NRC “in another form” and alleged that responsibilities of the Union Home Ministry were being carried out through the Election Commission. He also referred to a statement attributed to the Chief Minister regarding the deletion of around four crore votes, calling it evidence of large-scale discrepancies in voter lists.

Yadav questioned differences between figures released by the central and state election authorities. According to him, the central data shows 12.56 crore voters in the state, while state records list 12.69 crore voters in rural areas alone, with the total exceeding 17 crore after including urban voters. He asked how such variations were possible when the same officials and booth-level officers were involved.

Targeting the BJP government, Yadav also alleged widespread corruption and illegal occupation of government and poor people’s land. He claimed public support was shifting away from the ruling party ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.