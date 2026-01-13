 Haryana Govt Directs Discontinuation Of Usage Of Terms ‘Harijan’, ‘Girijan’ In Official Communications
Haryana Govt Directs Discontinuation Of Usage Of Terms ‘Harijan’, ‘Girijan’ In Official Communications

A letter issued by the Chief Secretary's Office referred to the instructions of the Government of India (GoI) which clearly mandate the discontinuation of these expressions in official dealings.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini |

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Tuesday issued directions to all its departments, public and educational institutes and others to strictly avoid using the terms 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in official communications in respect of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) respectively.

A letter issued by the Chief Secretary's Office referred to the instructions of the Government of India (GoI) which clearly mandate the discontinuation of these expressions in official dealings.

