 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Deleting Voters’ Names Under SIR
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of deleting names of genuine voters under the SIR process after a car carrying 3,000–4,000 pre-filled Form 7 applications was intercepted in Bankura. She termed it a conspiracy and sought an EC probe, claiming her government lacks details of 54 lakh deleted voters’ names.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday once again accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for deleting names of genuine voters from the voters list in the name of SIR.

According to the TMC Supremo, she got to know that a car got caught in Bankura which was carrying at least 3000-4000 Form 7 applications.

Showing a photo the Chief Minister mentioned that the picture makes it clear that deletion of names is being done by BJP.

Notably, though three BJP leaders fled but two BJP leaders got caught and were detained by police. One of the detained persons has been identified as Prabir Ghosh, husband of the former BJP Mandal president of Bibarda Gram Panchayat under the Taldangra Assembly constituency.

“This photo has reached me where a car is filled with thousands of Form 7 filled in advance. This is a clear picture of conspiracy. The Election Commission and state administration should investigate the matter. They can also carry arms and I have to take care of the law and order situation as well,” stated Mamata.

Mamata also mentioned that she and her party didn’t get the details of the 54 lakhs people whose names are deleted from the voter’s list.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jyotsna Mandi added, “This SIR is done to snatch away the voting rights of the poor people and the tribals.”

BJP Leader Sajal Ghosh however, said that investigation will be carried out to find the actual reason.

