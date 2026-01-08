Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over ₹4.31 Crore Ads To Digital National Herald | ANI

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government's advertisement to National Herald e-paper has kicked up a controversy, with the opposition parties questioning the Information Department releasing such large amounts of money to a digital publication which doesn't have even a printed version.

During the last three years, the Karnataka government has released advertisements worth over ₹ 4.31 crore to National Herald, which is the highest released by the government among the advertisements released to all the National media.

While National Herald received ₹ 1.90 crore during 2023-24, it received ₹ 1.42 crore for the year 2024-25. For the year 2025-26, which is yet to be concluded, the government has so far released ₹ 99 lakh.Interestingly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds the Information Department portfolio.

Opposition leader R Ashok said that the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was in bail in the case pertaining to National Herald. However,that had not dettered the Chief Minister from releasing money from the government exchequer to a Congress entity. ``The Karnataka government's advertisement revenue constitutes 69% of total revenue of National Herald, while the contribution to this paper from all other sources constitute only 31%. This is a daylight robbery,'' Ashok added.