 Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over ₹4.31 Crore Ads To Digital National Herald
The Karnataka government has spent over ₹4.31 crore on National Herald e-paper in the last three years, drawing criticism from opposition parties. Leader R Ashok alleged that 69% of the publication’s revenue comes from government ads, calling it “daylight robbery.” CM Siddaramaiah, who holds the Information Department, approved the spending despite the paper having no print edition.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 07:15 PM IST
Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over ₹4.31 Crore Ads To Digital National Herald | ANI

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government's advertisement to National Herald e-paper has kicked up a controversy, with the opposition parties questioning the Information Department releasing such large amounts of money to a digital publication which doesn't have even a printed version.

During the last three years, the Karnataka government has released advertisements worth over ₹ 4.31 crore to National Herald, which is the highest released by the government among the advertisements released to all the National media.

While National Herald received ₹ 1.90 crore during 2023-24, it received ₹ 1.42 crore for the year 2024-25. For the year 2025-26, which is yet to be concluded, the government has so far released ₹ 99 lakh.Interestingly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds the Information Department portfolio.

Opposition leader R Ashok said that the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was in bail in the case pertaining to National Herald. However,that had not dettered the Chief Minister from releasing money from the government exchequer to a Congress entity. ``The Karnataka government's advertisement revenue constitutes 69% of total revenue of National Herald, while the contribution to this paper from all other sources constitute only 31%. This is a daylight robbery,'' Ashok added.

