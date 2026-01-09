Land For Job Scam: Rouse Avenue Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav And Family

The Rouse Avenue court on Monday deferred the order on framing a charge in a land for job corruption case. | PTI/File Image

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Friday directed to frame charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti and other accused persons in the land for job scam case.

While framing the charges, the court said, " Lalu Prasad Yadav and family acted as a syndicate."

The court has discharged 52 accused persons, including CPOs and Railway officers. Five of the accused died during proceedings. The CBI had charge-sheeted 103 Accused persons.

Special Judge (CBI) Vishal Gogne directed to frame charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, family members and other accused. The court directed the framing of charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, cheating, and conspiracy.

The court has listed the matter for formal framing of charges on January 29. On the next date, the accused are to accept or deny the charges against them.

Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, and Misa Bharti appeared physically before the court. Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and others appeared through video conferencing. Other accused persons appeared physically. While framing charges, the court said it found, on the touchstone of suspicion, an overarching conspiracy by Lalu and his family.

"Chargesheet strongly depicts the acquisition of the land in lieu of a job," the Special Judge said.

This case is linked with the alleged offence of providing Railway Grade D jobs to candidates in lieu of land. The CBI had charge-sheeted 103 persons as accused. However, 5 have died during the proceedings. CBI had filed charge sheets against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Hema Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and other accused persons.

On September 11, the court had reserved its order on framing of charges. It is alleged that jobs in the Railways were given in lieu of land. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) D P Singh had submitted that there is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused persons.

During arguments, Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's senior counsel, Maninder Singh, argued that the Land for Job case is politically motivated. There is no evidence to show that jobs were given to candidates in lieu of land. There are sale deeds which show that lands were purchased for money.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh had submitted that there was no violation of any rule for appointment, and there were no jobs given for land. It was also argued that there was no recommendation by former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for any candidate. No General Manager has stated that he ever met Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The senior counsel had further argued that there is no case of corruption was made out as he had not made any recommendations for any candidate. Merely calling him a kingpin is not sufficient. There is no evidence against him. It was also argued that no evidence to show that any land was taken for free. The land was purchased.

Earlier, during arguments on behalf of Rabri Devi, it was submitted that Rabri Devi purchased land and paid money for it. Buying land for money is not a crime. No favour was given to any accused candidate. These transactions are not connected.

The senior advocate submitted that the CBI must prove corruption. The land sold was purchased for a consideration. He further submitted that the applicants had followed all due processes.

"Where is the corrupt practice? These acts are independent. No acts of the accused persons are connected," he added.

