Bihar Revenue Officers Write To CM Nitish Kumar After Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha Takes Them To Task At Public Hearings

Patna, Dec 27: The Bihar Revenue Service Association (BiRSA) has accused Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha of “humiliating” its members, as revenue officers have written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, threatening to boycott public grievance redressal sessions in future if corrective measures are not taken immediately.

Warning Against Land Mafia Triggers Officers’ Anger

Sinha, who also holds the portfolio of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department, earned the revenue officers’ wrath after issuing a stern warning against collusion with land mafia in the state.

He said that “erring” officials would be identified and brought to book. He has also started holding “Bhumi Sudhar Jankalyan Samvad” (public grievance redressal sessions) to address land-related matters in districts.

Association Lodges Complaint With Chief Minister

Meanwhile, the Bihar Revenue Service Association has lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Minister, accusing Sinha of humiliating revenue officials during public grievance redressal sessions. The officers alleged that Sinha was using language that undermined constitutional norms and administrative decorum.

Allegations Of Threats During Public Hearings

In a letter sent to Nitish Kumar, the Association alleged that officers were being publicly humiliated and threatened in the name of swift justice.

Boycott Threat Issued By Officers

The officers warned that if such “humiliation” was not stopped immediately, they would be forced to boycott such programmes in future.

After assuming charge of the department, Sinha had held public dialogues in districts such as Patna, Muzaffarpur and Purnea, where he listened to people’s complaints in the presence of departmental officers.

Officers objected to the Deputy Chief Minister’s remarks allegedly made during public hearings, such as “We will suspend you on the spot,” “Answer here in front of the public,” and “Immediate decisions will be taken.”

Deputy CM Rejects Allegations

The Deputy CM, who claimed he was not aware of such a letter, asserted that he would not succumb to any pressure and that action would be taken against those found indulging in wrongdoing.

Regarding officers’ allegations of insulting and abusing members, the Deputy Chief Minister said that during public interactions, no one was abused or insulted.