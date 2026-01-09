 CBI Arrests Vodafone Area Sales Manager In Bulk SIM Phishing Scam
CBI Arrests Vodafone Area Sales Manager In Bulk SIM Phishing Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Vodafone area sales manager for allegedly facilitating the fraudulent issuance of around 21,000 SIM cards used in large-scale phishing operations. The SIMs were procured in violation of DoT norms and enabled bulk SMS scams targeting Indian citizens. The probe links the activity to a cyber-criminal gang operating from Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an area sales manager of Vodafone for allegedly facilitating the fraudulent issuance of bulk SIM cards, which were used by a cyber-criminal gang involved in large-scale phishing operations, officials said on Thursday.

The alleged role of Binu Vidhyadharan, posted as the Vodafone area sales manager, New Delhi, surfaced during a CBI probe into a cyber-criminal gang operating from Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh in December last year. Queries seeking comments from the company were unanswered. The gang was providing bulk SMS services to international cyber criminals targeting Indian citizens.

"The accused had procured around 21,000 SIM cards in violation of DoT (Department of Telecommunications) rules, for facilitating transmission of bulk SMS, used by cyber criminals for sending phishing messages," a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said in a statement.

article-image

These SIM cards were controlled through an online platform to send bulk messages. The messages offered fake loans, investment opportunities and other financial benefits, with the aim of stealing personal and banking details of innocent people. Three persons, including a channel partner of the telecom service provider, were arrested in December 2025 and are currently under judicial custody, the CBI spokesperson said.

During the probe, it surfaced that Vidhyadharan was actively involved in facilitating the fraudulent issuance of SIM cards in bulk, projecting dummy individuals as employees of Lord Mahavira Services India Private Limited, and had submitted their documents for KYC formalities, the CBI spokesperson said. "It was further revealed that members of a family residing in Bengaluru were among those arranged by the official and shown as employees of the accused company," she added. The CBI has found copies of these persons' Aadhaar cards from the possession of Vidhyadharan.

"The SIM cards obtained through these fraudulent means were subsequently used for operating the phishing ecosystem exposed during the investigation. Phishing is the first key step in most cyber frauds to lure innocent public. It uses mass SMS, calls or messages to lure victims with false offers of loans, investments or threats. Once victims share details or click links, they get engaged in bigger scams, leading to money loss," the CBI spokesperson said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

CBI Arrests Vodafone Area Sales Manager In Bulk SIM Phishing Scam

