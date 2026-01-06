 Fact Check: Is Lalu Yadav’s Grandson Really In The Singapore Army? What His Military Training Means
A social media post by Rohini Acharya sparked claims that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson is serving in the Singapore Army. A fact check shows her son Aditya is undergoing mandatory National Service, required for eligible male citizens and permanent residents. The two-year service includes Basic Military Training and is compulsory, not a voluntary or special enlistment.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
article-image

A social media post by Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, has triggered widespread discussion and confusion over claims that her son, and Lalu Yadav’s grandson, will be “serving for two years in the Singapore Army.”

In her post on X, Rohini Acharya said her elder son, Aditya, had joined a two-year “Basic Military Training” (BMT) in Singapore after completing his pre-university education. She described the moment as a matter of pride, highlighting the values of discipline, courage, and service. Following the post, several users claimed that Lalu Yadav’s grandson would now be serving in the Singapore Army, with some expressing surprise and disbelief.

What Is the Reality?

A fact check shows that Aditya is undergoing mandatory National Service (NS) in Singapore, not voluntarily joining the army as a foreign recruit. Under Singapore’s laws, all male citizens and second-generation Permanent Residents (PRs) are required to serve two years of full-time National Service once they turn 18. This service can be in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Civil Defence Force (SCDF), or the Police Force (SPF).

The Basic Military Training (BMT) mentioned in the post is the initial compulsory training phase for those inducted into the SAF. Its purpose is to instill discipline, physical fitness, teamwork, and leadership. Based on performance during BMT, conscripts are later assigned roles in the Army, Navy, or Air Force, or to non-combat support units. This is followed by reservist obligations until the age of 40 or 50, depending on rank.

The claim that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson is “serving in the Singapore Army” is misleading. Aditya is fulfilling legally mandated National Service, a requirement that applies equally to eligible residents in Singapore, with strict penalties for evasion. While the training does involve military service, it is conscription-based and compulsory, not a special or voluntary enlistment.

