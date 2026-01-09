'Psychopath, Beyond Evil': Kashmiri Boys Cut-Off Dog's Ear With Axe, Film It For Reel; Netizens Enraged

A chilling video shared by Kashmir Animal Aid has triggered widespread outrage after it exposed a horrific act of animal cruelty in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. The footage shows two boys pinning down a dog, placing its ear on a stone, and using an axe to brutally chop it off. The dog’s pain is unmistakable, yet the act appears calculated and deliberate.

What has deeply unsettled viewers is that the boys did not stop at committing the act, they filmed it and uploaded the video online, seemingly to attract views and attention on social media.

How Kashmir Animal Aid responded

Kashmir Animal Aid came across the video during routine monitoring of social media content. Shocked by what they saw, the organisation amplified the clip to expose the cruelty and demand accountability. They also traced the men involved and managed to obtain their contact details.

In a recorded interaction, a woman from the organisation confronted one of the accused, asking why they would do something so heartless. She questioned whether they realised that animals feel pain just like humans. “If the same happened to you, wouldn’t it hurt?” she asked.

Instead of expressing regret, the boy attempted to distance himself from the act, claiming that his companion, Avid, was the one who held the axe and cut off the dog’s ear. The explanation did little to soften the gravity of the crime.

The woman firmly informed him that an FIR would be registered against both men for animal cruelty, making it clear that such violence would not go unpunished.

Hope for justice, anger online

Kashmir Animal Aid later confirmed that they have contacted the concerned authorities and are actively pursuing legal action. The organisation stated that they hope justice will prevail and send a strong message against violence towards animals.

Meanwhile, social media has erupted with grief and fury. One user wrote, “I’m crying, feeling helpless.” Another demanded, “Inko punishment milani chahiye.” Questions about the dog’s safety poured in, with one comment reading, “They deserve severe punishment. Where is the dog? Is he rescued?”

Others expressed disappointment with the justice system itself. “Sad that there’s no official handle of SC… Inflicting pain on the voiceless for fun, these guys are the real psychopaths. I feel so disappointed,” a user commented.