 'I've Been Dead For 47 Years': Elderly Woman Protests In Iran With Blood Oozing Out Of Her Mouth; Watch Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'I've Been Dead For 47 Years': Elderly Woman Protests In Iran With Blood Oozing Out Of Her Mouth; Watch Viral Video

'I've Been Dead For 47 Years': Elderly Woman Protests In Iran With Blood Oozing Out Of Her Mouth; Watch Viral Video

A viral video from Tehran shows an elderly Iranian woman with blood on her face shouting, “I’m not afraid; I’ve been dead for 47 years,” becoming a symbol of nationwide protests. Shared by activist Masih Alinejad, the clip reflects decades of public anger over repression, economic hardship, and lost freedoms under Iran’s Islamic Republic

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
X/Masih Alinejed

A haunting video from Tehran has emerged as one of the most powerful images of Iran’s latest wave of protests. Filmed during nighttime demonstrations, the clip shows an elderly Iranian woman with blood visible on her face, shouting defiantly, “I’m not afraid. I’ve been dead for 47 years.” Her words have since echoed far beyond Iran’s borders, becoming a symbol of public rage and exhaustion.

The video was shared by Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad, who described it as the raw voice of a generation that has lived under fear since the Islamic Republic came to power in 1979. As protests stretch into a second week, the woman’s statement reflects a growing belief among demonstrators that they no longer have anything left to lose.

Protests spread as public frustration boils over

The ongoing demonstrations have erupted across multiple Iranian cities, fueled by economic hardship, political repression, and years of restricted freedoms. Rising prices, unemployment, and anger over state control have pushed citizens from different backgrounds onto the streets.

FPJ Shorts
Faculty Of Vaishno Devi Medical College Stare At Uncertain Future After NMC's Closure Order
Faculty Of Vaishno Devi Medical College Stare At Uncertain Future After NMC's Closure Order
AP SET 2025: Registration Process Starts Today; Check Important Dates And Other Details Here
AP SET 2025: Registration Process Starts Today; Check Important Dates And Other Details Here
India’s Data Centre Capacity More Than Doubles To 387 MW IT In 2025 Amid Rising Cloud And AI Demand
India’s Data Centre Capacity More Than Doubles To 387 MW IT In 2025 Amid Rising Cloud And AI Demand
After X Æ A-12, Techno, Elon Musk Names His 8th Child 'Sekhar' As Tribute To An Indian Physicist, Know Details
After X Æ A-12, Techno, Elon Musk Names His 8th Child 'Sekhar' As Tribute To An Indian Physicist, Know Details

Security forces have responded with crackdowns, arrests, and attempts to limit online communication. Despite this, protest footage continues to surface, with the elderly woman’s defiance standing out as a rare and deeply emotional moment of resistance.

Masih Alinejad and her role in amplifying voices

Masih Alinejad, one of the most outspoken critics of Iran’s clerical leadership, has played a crucial role in amplifying stories from inside the country. Known internationally for challenging compulsory hijab laws, she has long used social media to document dissent and human rights abuses.

Born in northern Iran, Alinejad began her career as a parliamentary journalist in Tehran, where her reporting on corruption frequently put her at odds with authorities. Following the violent suppression of protests after Iran’s disputed 2009 presidential election, she was forced to leave the country and later settled in the United States.

Alinejad’s activism has come at a heavy personal cost. US authorities have previously revealed plots linked to Iranian intelligence aimed at kidnapping or assassinating her on American soil. Despite these threats, she continues to speak out, insisting that silencing her will not silence the Iranian people.

A moment that defines a movement

The elderly woman’s cry, raw, wounded, and fearless, has struck a chord because it captures decades of suppressed anger in a single sentence. As protests continue, her words now stand as a stark reminder of a population demanding dignity, freedom, and change.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I've Been Dead For 47 Years': Elderly Woman Protests In Iran With Blood Oozing Out Of Her Mouth;...

'I've Been Dead For 47 Years': Elderly Woman Protests In Iran With Blood Oozing Out Of Her Mouth;...

Heroic! WB Civic Volunteer Dives Into Ganges, Rescues Woman Sinking At Barrackpore Ferry Ghat; Video...

Heroic! WB Civic Volunteer Dives Into Ganges, Rescues Woman Sinking At Barrackpore Ferry Ghat; Video...

Viral: Iranian Woman Performs Gymnastics In Public Without Hijab; Internet Applauds Her Courage To...

Viral: Iranian Woman Performs Gymnastics In Public Without Hijab; Internet Applauds Her Courage To...

'Today I Feel I Have Accomplished Something...': Blinkit Delivery Agent Refuses To Deliver Rat...

'Today I Feel I Have Accomplished Something...': Blinkit Delivery Agent Refuses To Deliver Rat...

BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT Candidate Sana Haji Halim Khan Sparks Major Row Over Altered 'Jai Shri...

BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT Candidate Sana Haji Halim Khan Sparks Major Row Over Altered 'Jai Shri...