Ghaziabad Restaurant Staff Caught Spitting On Roti; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A disturbing video allegedly showing a restaurant employee spitting on rotis while preparing them in a tandoor has sparked widespread outrage in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The clip, which rapidly circulated across social media platforms, has once again raised serious concerns over food safety and hygiene standards in the city.

Viral video triggers police action

The incident reportedly took place at a shop called Chicken Point, where a worker was seen baking rotis after allegedly spitting on them. The act was secretly recorded by someone present at the location and later uploaded online, prompting swift public reaction.

According to police officials, the video came to the attention of authorities on January 8, 2026, after which it was reviewed by the local police team under the Madhuban Bapudham police station area.

Accused arrested after preliminary verification

ACP Kavinagar Suryabali Maurya confirmed that upon examining the footage, the allegations appeared to be prima facie valid. Acting without delay, the police arrested the accused worker, identified as Javed Ansari.

A case has been registered against him under applicable legal provisions, and further investigation is underway. Officials stated that strict legal proceedings would follow to ensure accountability and deter similar actions.

Pattern of repeated incidents raises alarm

This is not an isolated case. Ghaziabad has seen multiple incidents in recent times involving alleged food contamination, intensifying public anxiety.

In a previous case, an eatery owner was assaulted by locals after accusations surfaced that fruit juices were being served mixed with urine. The police later arrested the shop owner, Aamir Khan, and detained his minor helper in that matter.

Such recurring episodes have fueled anger among residents, who fear lapses in food monitoring and enforcement.

Residents demand stronger food safety measures

Local citizens have urged the administration to tighten inspections, enforce hygiene norms, and conduct regular checks of roadside eateries and restaurants. Many have called for stricter penalties to prevent actions that endanger public health and communal harmony.

Food safety experts also stress the importance of routine surveillance, employee background checks, and public awareness to restore trust in local food businesses.

Police and civic officials have reiterated their commitment to maintaining public safety and ensuring that those found violating food safety laws face serious consequences. They have also appealed to citizens to report any suspicious activity immediately.