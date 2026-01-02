 ‘How Does It Matter...’: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Reacts To KKR Signing Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman In IPL Auction
Political controversy erupted over KKR selecting Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman for IPL 2026. AIMIM’s Waris Pathan cited past India–Pakistan matches despite terrorism concerns, questioning selective outrage while condemning atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. On the other hand, Sanjay Nirupam urged Shah Rukh Khan to reconsider his decision.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
Mumbai: With political controversy erupting over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) selecting Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan pointed out that earlier the Indian government had permitted India–Pakistan cricket matches despite strained relations. "When it comes to cricket, how does it matter who supports what?" Pathan said

Though Pathan condemned the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, he added that earlier India suffered greatly due to terrorism, yet matches were still played for commercial reasons.

"We had objected to it because Pakistan has been the biggest propagator of terrorism, and India has greatly suffered because of it... In Pahalgam, they came and killed innocent tourists in the name of religion. India still played a match against Pakistan for money."

Speaking of his stand on the current KKR selecting Bangladeshi player, Pathan said, “I reject money that puts my country’s pride and dignity into question.”

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam urged actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan to reconsider the decision, arguing that removing the Bangladeshi player would be “for his own good” and in the interest of the country.

He claimed that with public anger directed at Bangladesh over recent developments, any association with Bangladeshi nationals could provoke backlash.

"When the entire country is enraged and angry at Bangladesh, anyone in India who has even the slightest connection to Bangladeshis could become a target of that anger," he added.

India-Bangladesh Relations

India and Bangladesh share long-standing diplomatic, cultural and economic ties, with cooperation across trade, connectivity, and security. However, the relationship has seen periods of strain in recent times due to political developments and security concerns in the region. There have been instances of violence against Hindus in the country in recent times.

