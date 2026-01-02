Nitesh Rane Warns Of Strict Action As ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ Song Played Near Mumbai Triggers Row Ahead Of Crucial Polls | WATCH Video

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming 2026 Municipal Corporation elections, Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, on Friday, January 2, shared a video on social media where a song 'Kashmir will become Pakistan' is heard playing. The video was shared on his official social media handle, where he strongly condemned such an incident and said, "Living in Mumbai, slogans like 'Kashmir will become Pakistan' won't fly. All their fun will be bulldozed away by our Deva Bhau!"

Further reacting strongly to the incident, Rane, while speaking to IANS, said that such acts would not be tolerated. He warned that those displaying what he described as a “jihadist mindset” would face strict action, including a bulldozer. He further stated that anyone attempting to glorify Pakistan while living in India should not expect protection.

Details on the video

According to a News18 Marathi report, a hair-cutting salon was reportedly playing the song in the Naigaon area of ​​Palghar district. On January 1, when Sub-Inspector Pankaj Kilje of Naigaon Police Station was patrolling the Naigaon area, he heard this song being played at the salon.

The salon was then immediately raided the salon, and the police found that the song was being played on a 25-year-old Abdul Rehman Sadruddin Shah's mobile phone via YouTube.

Accused Arrested, Phone Seized

The accused was arrested, and his mobile phone was seized as part of the investigation. A case was registered a case under Section 197(1)(d) for allegedly spreading content against the sovereignty and unity of India.

Meanwhile, last week, Rane commented on AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan's statement where he questioned, "Why can't a Khan, Pathan, Sheikh, Qureshi, Syed become the mayor?" The BJP leader slammed Pathan and said, "He might have forgotten that he lives in Hindu nation in a Hindu nation and Sharia law does not apply here." He later added that the Mumbai Mayor will only be the one with Hindutva ideology, as it is in the DNA of Mumbai.

