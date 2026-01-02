 Nitesh Rane Warns Of Strict Action As ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ Song Played Near Mumbai Triggers Row Ahead Of Crucial Polls | WATCH Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNitesh Rane Warns Of Strict Action As ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ Song Played Near Mumbai Triggers Row Ahead Of Crucial Polls | WATCH Video

Nitesh Rane Warns Of Strict Action As ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ Song Played Near Mumbai Triggers Row Ahead Of Crucial Polls | WATCH Video

Ahead of the 2026 elections, Minister Nitesh Rane condemned a song, 'Kashmir will become Pakistan', being played near Mumbai. The leader has warned of strict action against those promoting a "jihadist mindset." The Police have reportedly arrested 25-year-old Abdul Rehman Sadruddin Shah and seized his phone.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming 2026 Municipal Corporation elections, Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, on Friday, January 2, shared a video on social media where a song 'Kashmir will become Pakistan' is heard playing. The video was shared on his official social media handle, where he strongly condemned such an incident and said, "Living in Mumbai, slogans like 'Kashmir will become Pakistan' won't fly. All their fun will be bulldozed away by our Deva Bhau!"

Further reacting strongly to the incident, Rane, while speaking to IANS, said that such acts would not be tolerated. He warned that those displaying what he described as a “jihadist mindset” would face strict action, including a bulldozer. He further stated that anyone attempting to glorify Pakistan while living in India should not expect protection.

Details on the video

According to a News18 Marathi report, a hair-cutting salon was reportedly playing the song in the Naigaon area of ​​Palghar district. On January 1, when Sub-Inspector Pankaj Kilje of Naigaon Police Station was patrolling the Naigaon area, he heard this song being played at the salon.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Man City's Erling Haaland Gifts Signed Boots To India Captain Shubman Gill In Epic Crossover
VIDEO: Man City's Erling Haaland Gifts Signed Boots To India Captain Shubman Gill In Epic Crossover
HP TET Result 2025 Declared For November Session At hpbose.org; Direct Link Here
HP TET Result 2025 Declared For November Session At hpbose.org; Direct Link Here
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After A Decent Start, Agastya Nanda Starrer To Show Drop On Friday
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After A Decent Start, Agastya Nanda Starrer To Show Drop On Friday
Nitesh Rane Warns Of Strict Action As ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ Song Played Near Mumbai Triggers Row Ahead Of Crucial Polls | WATCH Video
Nitesh Rane Warns Of Strict Action As ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ Song Played Near Mumbai Triggers Row Ahead Of Crucial Polls | WATCH Video
Read Also
Mumbai News: Madh Island Businessman Wins Back Property From Caretakers After 15-Year Legal Battle
article-image

The salon was then immediately raided the salon, and the police found that the song was being played on a 25-year-old Abdul Rehman Sadruddin Shah's mobile phone via YouTube.

Read Also
BMC Polls 2026: H West Ward Emerges As Glamour–Ground Reality Battleground In Mumbai's Khar
article-image

Accused Arrested, Phone Seized

The accused was arrested, and his mobile phone was seized as part of the investigation. A case was registered a case under Section 197(1)(d) for allegedly spreading content against the sovereignty and unity of India.

Meanwhile, last week, Rane commented on AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan's statement where he questioned, "Why can't a Khan, Pathan, Sheikh, Qureshi, Syed become the mayor?" The BJP leader slammed Pathan and said, "He might have forgotten that he lives in Hindu nation in a Hindu nation and Sharia law does not apply here." He later added that the Mumbai Mayor will only be the one with Hindutva ideology, as it is in the DNA of Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nitesh Rane Warns Of Strict Action As ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ Song Played Near Mumbai Triggers...

Nitesh Rane Warns Of Strict Action As ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ Song Played Near Mumbai Triggers...

Thane Crime Branch Busts Major Drug Racket, Seizes 638 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.04 Crore, One Arrested

Thane Crime Branch Busts Major Drug Racket, Seizes 638 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.04 Crore, One Arrested

Mumbai New Year Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Chopping Off Lover's Private Parts

Mumbai New Year Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Chopping Off Lover's Private Parts

‘How Does It Matter...’: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Reacts To KKR Signing Bangladesh's Mustafizur...

‘How Does It Matter...’: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Reacts To KKR Signing Bangladesh's Mustafizur...

FPJ For Better Mumbai: Citizens, Speak Up And Demand Better City For Yourself!,' Says Zoru Bathena

FPJ For Better Mumbai: Citizens, Speak Up And Demand Better City For Yourself!,' Says Zoru Bathena