 Thane Crime Branch Busts Major Drug Racket, Seizes 638 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.04 Crore, One Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Crime Branch Busts Major Drug Racket, Seizes 638 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.04 Crore, One Arrested

Thane Crime Branch Busts Major Drug Racket, Seizes 638 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.04 Crore, One Arrested

Acting on a tip-off, the property cell of the crime branch learned that a large drug consignment was being brought to Thane. A trap was laid at Kharegaon toll naka in Kalwa on the Mumbai–Nashik highway, and the police intercepted an Innova and found 638 kg of ganja hidden inside the vehicle. The drugs are estimated to be worth ₹2.04 crore in the illicit market.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
The Thane crime branch has arrested a 36-year-old man and seized 638 kg of marijuana worth about ₹2.04 crore during an operation on December 30. |

Thane: The Thane crime branch has arrested a 36-year-old man and seized 638 kg of marijuana worth about ₹2.04 crore during an operation on December 30.

The accused has been identified as Chinna Tagur Laxman Nayak, a resident of Mehabubnagar district in Telangana, who would often ferry the drugs from Odisha and Telangana to the city.

Action After Getting A Tip

Acting on a tip-off, the property cell of the crime branch learned that a large drug consignment was being brought to Thane. A trap was laid at Kharegaon toll naka in Kalwa on the Mumbai–Nashik highway, and the police intercepted an Innova and found 638 kg of ganja hidden inside the vehicle. The drugs are estimated to be worth ₹2.04 crore in the illicit market.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Man City's Erling Haaland Gifts Signed Boots To India Captain Shubman Gill In Epic Crossover
VIDEO: Man City's Erling Haaland Gifts Signed Boots To India Captain Shubman Gill In Epic Crossover
HP TET Result 2025 Declared For November Session At hpbose.org; Direct Link Here
HP TET Result 2025 Declared For November Session At hpbose.org; Direct Link Here
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After A Decent Start, Agastya Nanda Starrer To Show Drop On Friday
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After A Decent Start, Agastya Nanda Starrer To Show Drop On Friday
Nitesh Rane Warns Of Strict Action As ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ Song Played Near Mumbai Triggers Row Ahead Of Crucial Polls | WATCH Video
Nitesh Rane Warns Of Strict Action As ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ Song Played Near Mumbai Triggers Row Ahead Of Crucial Polls | WATCH Video
Read Also
Mumbai New Year Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Chopping Off Lover's Private Parts
article-image

Custody Till 3rd January

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was produced before a local court and has been remanded to police custody till January 3.

We suspect that an entire gang is operating in the region, and we will soon trace the remaining members- Amarsinh Jadhav

Amarsinh Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police (Crime), said , “Our team is investigating further to identify the source of the contraband and the individual to whom the consignment was to be delivered. We suspect that an entire gang is operating in the region, and we will soon trace the remaining members.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nitesh Rane Warns Of Strict Action As ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ Song Played Near Mumbai Triggers...

Nitesh Rane Warns Of Strict Action As ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ Song Played Near Mumbai Triggers...

Thane Crime Branch Busts Major Drug Racket, Seizes 638 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.04 Crore, One Arrested

Thane Crime Branch Busts Major Drug Racket, Seizes 638 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.04 Crore, One Arrested

Mumbai New Year Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Chopping Off Lover's Private Parts

Mumbai New Year Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Chopping Off Lover's Private Parts

‘How Does It Matter...’: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Reacts To KKR Signing Bangladesh's Mustafizur...

‘How Does It Matter...’: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Reacts To KKR Signing Bangladesh's Mustafizur...

FPJ For Better Mumbai: Citizens, Speak Up And Demand Better City For Yourself!,' Says Zoru Bathena

FPJ For Better Mumbai: Citizens, Speak Up And Demand Better City For Yourself!,' Says Zoru Bathena