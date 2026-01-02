 Mumbai New Year Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Chopping Off Lover's Private Parts
A 25-year-old woman was arrested on January 1 for allegedly mutilating her 45-year-old lover after he refused to marry her. The incident occurred at her Santacruz East home. Both were in a seven-year relationship, despite being married to others, according to reports.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
A 25-year-old woman was arrested. | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday, January 1, for allegedly chopping off her 45-year-old lover's private parts with a sharp weapon after he refused to marry her. The incident occurred at the accused’s residence in Jamblipada, Santacruz East, at around 1.30 am.

Here's what Happened

The victim, identified as Joginder Lakhan Mahato and the accused, identified as Kanchan Rakesh Mahato, were reportedly in a relationship for around seven years. Reports stated that Kanchan was Joginder's sister’s sister-in-law.

Despite her repeated demands, Joginder allegedly refused to marry her. Both individuals are married and have two children. Kanchan was forcing Joginder to leave his wife and marry her. In November 2025, he also went to his native village in Bihar and stopped communicating with her, but Kanchan kept calling him and threatened him to return to Mumbai and marry her. On December 19, he returned to Mumbai and met Kanchan on December 24, where he tried to explain about both their children.

On January 1, at around 1.30 am, when Kanchan allegedly contacted him, saying she had brought sweets for the New Year and asked him to come to her residence. When he arrived, the woman allegedly attacked him with a sharp knife and chopped off his private part.

Accused Arrested

According to the PTI report, the Mumbai police official said the 25-year-old woman was arrested on January 1. "The woman was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for causing grievous hurt by dangerous means, criminal intimidation and other offences," he added as quoted by PTI.

Earlier, the Vakola Police had registered an FIR against Kanchan under Sections 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from PTI)

