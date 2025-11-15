 Kharghar Accident: Swift Crashes Through Bridge Railing, Drops Into Creek After Creta Hit; Driver Declared Dead; Video
According to officials, the accident occurred around 10 pm when the white Swift lost control after the Creta rammed it from behind. The impact caused the Swift to break through the bridge railing and fall directly into the creek below.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
A Swift car plunged nearly 25 feet into the creek after being hit from behind by a Creta on the Sion-Panvel Highway at Kharghar late Friday night. |

Navi Mumbai: A Swift car plunged nearly 25 feet into the creek after being hit from behind by a Creta on the Sion-Panvel Highway at Kharghar late Friday night, resulting in the driver’s death on the spot, police said.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 10 pm when the white Swift lost control after the Creta rammed it from behind. The impact caused the Swift to break through the bridge railing and fall directly into the creek below.

article-image

Police teams rushed to the spot and, with assistance from the fire brigade, pulled the vehicle out of the water. The driver, who sustained fatal injuries, was declared dead at the scene. His body was shifted to Panvel Sub-District Hospital for further procedures.

