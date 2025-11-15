Attention Thanekars! THESE Routes To Remain Closed Due To Cement Girder Installation Work At Lodha Palava Junction; Advisory Issued

Routes To Remain Closed Due To Girders Installation Work At Lodha Palava Junction |

Thane: The Thane Police on November 15 has issued an advisory stating that several routes near Lodha Palava Junction will remain closed due to cement girders installation work. According to the official notification, the traffic will be affected as several roads will remain closed from November 15 to November 30.

The 3 and 12 cement girders will be installed for the construction of a new bridge by MMRDA at Lodha Palava Junction. The Thane Police has advised citizens to cooperate during the work.

List Of Roads That Will Remain Closed And Alternative Routes

- All light vehicles from Kalyan and heading to Mumbra Kalyan Phata towards Lodha Palava Junction at the square in front of Mahalaxmi Hotel will remain closed. Alternate Routes: The vehicles can take right turn on the vehicle coming from KalyanFata and proceed in the opposite direction till the gap in front of Saraswati Textile and then take a left turn and proceed towards the desired location.

- All types of heavy vehicles heading from Kalyan to Kalyan Phata is closed at Katai Chowk (Badlapur Chowk). Alternate Routes: Vehicles can travel from Sadarchi Vehicles Katai Chowk (Badlapur Chowk) towards Khoni Naka to Tadoja AMDC Marg to enter the desired destination.

Thane To Bhiwandi In 7 Minutes

The MMRDA revived its plan to connect Thane and Bhiwandi through the Kolshet Kalher creek bridge, a link that promises to cut travel time to barely five to seven minutes. The authority had awarded the earlier tender to Ashoka Buildcon Limited in 2024, but technical obstacles at the project site forced changes in the alignment and eventually led to the cancellation of the contract.

First Pod Taxi Network

A significant new transport project has gained momentum in the Mumbai metropolitan region. During a recent meeting chaired by Eknath Shinde, the state government approved launch of a pod-taxi service linking the cities of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira‑Bhayandar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/