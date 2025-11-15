 Mumbai: Young Men Abuse & Trouble Commuters, Hang On Doors And Slam Boggies On Local Train - VIDEO Viral
Even after being confronted by passengers on the Mumbai local train, the two men continue their nuisance and at one point also abuse a male passenger who tell them to sit quietly.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A video of a two young men misbehaving with commuters on a Mumbai local train is going viral on social media. In the clip, the men can be seen singing loudly, banging on train doors, and hanging from them. When a woman passenger confronts them, they ignore her request to stop.

The video was shared by the Instagram handle ‘Dahisarkarofficial’, however, there is no mention of the exact date and the specific local train where the incident occurred.

In the video, the woman is seen confronting the two men, "Kyu Shor Macha Rahe Ho. Khalifukat ka dusro do taklife hota hai? (Why are you making noise? You are disturning others)."

The men ignore her request, rather one man is seen bang on the door more loudly. On this, the other man tells him, "Aur Jor se"

At one point, the two men are also confronted by an old man who ask them sit quietly. However, they do not listen to him and abuse him. One of them replies, "Nahi basaychga mala, and continues, "*** Marao na uncle."

Despite being warned by fellow passengers, they refuse to listen and continued their reckless behaviour. Currently, it is not known if the two men have been booked or any action has been atken against them.

40-Year-Old Man Booked For Molesting & Filming Woman

In another shocking incident, the Churchgate railway police booked a man for allegedly molesting and filming a woman without her consent on a local train. According to the railway police, the incident occurred on November 9, around 8.20 pm on a Churchgate–Borivali fast local train in the general compartment. The victim was returning home from work when the accused allegedly recorded her video without permission. She objected to his act and later lodged a complaint with the Borivali railway police after alighting from the train.

25-Year-Old Transgender Molests Women 

A 25-year-old transgender person was arrested by the Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old woman aboard a Panvel to CSMT local train on 2 November. The incident occurred around 12.10 pm when the train was nearing Nerul station.

