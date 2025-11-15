Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Issues LOA For Consultancy To Prepare Master Plan For Aerocity | File

Marking a key milestone, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has issued the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for consultancy work to prepare the master plan, techno-economic feasibility study and transaction advisory services for the Navi Mumbai Aerocity. An official from CIDCO confirmed that the LOA has been awarded to M/s Nippon Koei India Ltd. (Consortium).

Consultant to Shape Aerocity Blueprint

CIDCO, the planning authority driving the project, said the consultant will now begin shaping the overall blueprint for the Aerocity, which is expected to emerge as a major aviation-led economic hub alongside the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The development aims to replicate successful global aerotropolis models while leveraging Navi Mumbai’s expanding infrastructure and strategic regional position, the official said.

270-Hectare Development Across Four Land Parcels

Planned across 270 hectares, the Navi Mumbai Aerocity comprises four strategically located land parcels adjacent to NMIA — Pocket A (169 ha), Pocket B (77 ha), Pocket C (4 ha) and Pocket D (20 ha). The location offers direct airport access while placing the development at the centre of major upcoming clusters such as the International Corporate Park, JNPT SEZ, Integrated Logistics Park, Edu-City, Medi-City and Sport-City.

Robust Multi-Modal Connectivity Planned

The Aerocity will benefit from strong connectivity, bordered by NH-348A (Aamra Marg) and the Nerul–Uran railway line on the west, NH-4B and the Dedicated Freight Corridor to the south, with SH-54 passing through the site. CIDCO has also proposed a 60-metre-wide NMIA South Road and a Western Peripheral Road to ensure seamless airport access. Regional connectivity will be further strengthened by major upcoming projects like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) and the Multi-Modal Corridor (MMC).

A Future-Ready Aviation-Led Urban Hub

CIDCO officials said the appointed consultant will help design a world-class, aviation-centric urban hub integrating commercial, hospitality, logistics and mixed-use components. “Navi Mumbai Aerocity is envisioned as a future-ready business and economic destination that complements the international airport and boosts regional development,” the official added.