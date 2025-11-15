 Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens

Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens

Amid the rise in cyber fraud, the Cyber Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police implemented a programme to educate senior citizens living in Zone 1 about digital arrest and other cybercrimes.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens | Representational Image

In the current year, up to the end of October 2025, a total of 142 cases have been registered under the category of “digital arrest” in Mumbai city, resulting in citizens being defrauded of a staggering Rs.114 crore, according to the Mumbai Police's official data.

Amid the rise in cyber fraud, the Cyber Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police implemented a programme to educate senior citizens living in Zone 1 about digital arrest and other cybercrimes. Under this awareness campaign, a total of 627 senior citizens in Zone 1 were informed about the crime of “digital arrest” to help protect them from cyber fraud.

As part of this initiative, to prevent cyber crimes like “digital arrest”, officers collected information about 627 senior citizens who are living alone. A team of 25 officers and 27 constables visited the residences of these senior citizens and provided detailed information about the digital arrest fraud. Pamphlets in Marathi and English were also distributed to ensure effective communication.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3 Launches Designated Uber Pickup Zones At Aarey, JVLR & BKC Stations For Faster Last...
article-image

Initiative Led by Top Police Officials

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai RTO Fraud: Chembur Police Book Bus Owner For Using Forged Documents To Register Vehicle In Arunachal Pradesh, Evading ₹12.60 Lakh Tax
Mumbai RTO Fraud: Chembur Police Book Bus Owner For Using Forged Documents To Register Vehicle In Arunachal Pradesh, Evading ₹12.60 Lakh Tax
Navi Mumbai News: Rare White Russell’s Viper Rescued In Rabale, Wildlife Experts Suspect Partial Albinism
Navi Mumbai News: Rare White Russell’s Viper Rescued In Rabale, Wildlife Experts Suspect Partial Albinism
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Surfaces In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah With Pakistani Man
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Surfaces In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah With Pakistani Man
Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens
Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens

This initiative was carried out by all senior in-charge police inspectors, officers and officials of the Cyber Crime Branch under the guidance of Commissioner of Police, Brihanmumbai, Deven Bharti; Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam; Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime (Additional Charge) Bajrang Bansode; and the Sixth Commissioner of Police (Cyber Department), Irfan Sheikh.

Police appeal to citizens:

To stay safe from digital arrest and cyber fraud, please follow the instructions below:

The Police/CBI/ED/RBI or any government agency does not conduct digital arrests.

There is no legal provision for digital arrest.

Do not accept video calls from unknown persons.

Never send money in response to such calls.

Pay attention to any sudden changes in the behaviour or mood of your family members.

If you have been a victim of digital arrest, inform your family members and relatives immediately.

If you receive any call related to digital arrest, contact the nearest police station immediately, call the helpline 1930/100, or register a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai RTO Fraud: Chembur Police Book Bus Owner For Using Forged Documents To Register Vehicle In...

Mumbai RTO Fraud: Chembur Police Book Bus Owner For Using Forged Documents To Register Vehicle In...

Navi Mumbai News: Rare White Russell’s Viper Rescued In Rabale, Wildlife Experts Suspect Partial...

Navi Mumbai News: Rare White Russell’s Viper Rescued In Rabale, Wildlife Experts Suspect Partial...

Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens

Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens

Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole Granted Interim Bail In Illegal Land Transfer...

Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole Granted Interim Bail In Illegal Land Transfer...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 42-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Dies After Speeding Car Plunges Into Creek Near...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 42-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Dies After Speeding Car Plunges Into Creek Near...