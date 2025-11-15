Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens | Representational Image

In the current year, up to the end of October 2025, a total of 142 cases have been registered under the category of “digital arrest” in Mumbai city, resulting in citizens being defrauded of a staggering Rs.114 crore, according to the Mumbai Police's official data.

Amid the rise in cyber fraud, the Cyber Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police implemented a programme to educate senior citizens living in Zone 1 about digital arrest and other cybercrimes. Under this awareness campaign, a total of 627 senior citizens in Zone 1 were informed about the crime of “digital arrest” to help protect them from cyber fraud.

As part of this initiative, to prevent cyber crimes like “digital arrest”, officers collected information about 627 senior citizens who are living alone. A team of 25 officers and 27 constables visited the residences of these senior citizens and provided detailed information about the digital arrest fraud. Pamphlets in Marathi and English were also distributed to ensure effective communication.

Initiative Led by Top Police Officials

This initiative was carried out by all senior in-charge police inspectors, officers and officials of the Cyber Crime Branch under the guidance of Commissioner of Police, Brihanmumbai, Deven Bharti; Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam; Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime (Additional Charge) Bajrang Bansode; and the Sixth Commissioner of Police (Cyber Department), Irfan Sheikh.



Police appeal to citizens:

To stay safe from digital arrest and cyber fraud, please follow the instructions below:

The Police/CBI/ED/RBI or any government agency does not conduct digital arrests.

There is no legal provision for digital arrest.

Do not accept video calls from unknown persons.

Never send money in response to such calls.

Pay attention to any sudden changes in the behaviour or mood of your family members.

If you have been a victim of digital arrest, inform your family members and relatives immediately.

If you receive any call related to digital arrest, contact the nearest police station immediately, call the helpline 1930/100, or register a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in